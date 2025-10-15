Paul Adolf Swidorski, 87

Paul Adolf Swidorski, age 87, of Montgomery, died on the morning of Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.

Paul was born on October 24, 1937, in New York, New York, to parents Adolf and Mabel (Geidel) Swidorski. He graduated from Samuel Gompers Industrial School in the Bronx. Around his school-age years, Paul was scouted by the New York Yankees – in fact, by the same scout responsible for signing Lou Gehrig! In the years that followed, Paul’s family moved to Yonkers, New York, to distance themselves from the increase in crime happening in the Bronx. He may not have known it at the time, but moving to Yonkers would soon change Paul’s life for the better. His wife, Phyllis Hagland, happened to live just one block away. They attended the same church where Phyllis played the piano and organ. After his high school graduation, Paul joined the United States Army National Guard. His Basic Training was at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He then traveled down to Georgia for the majority of his enlistment, and finally ended back at Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he and Phyllis were united in marriage on January 23, 1960, at Christ Lutheran Church in Yonkers.

Paul worked for Hobart as a repairman of their commercial kitchen equipment for most of his career. He and Phyllis were active in their communities over the years. He served on the Croton Falls Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, and served as Commissioner from 1984 through 2001. In their spare time, Paul and Phyllis enjoyed painting an array of scenes and sights inspired by the famous American painter, Bob Ross. The Swidorski couple moved to Montgomery, Minnesota, in their retirement to be closer to their daughter, Karen. Son Tom also moved to Montgomery in the time that followed. In Montgomery, Paul worked for Aging Services, was a member of the American Legion, and attended St. John Lutheran Church.

Paul is survived by his two children, Karen (Jeff) Gustafson of Chaska and Tom Swidorski of Montgomery; two grandchildren, Gretchen Vlasak of Chaska and Erik Vlasak of Waseca; a sister, June Richardson of Putnam Lake, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife Phyllis in 2022; and his sister, Carol Russett.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, (Paul’s 88th birthday) at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery, with Rev. David Wall officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements.

schoenbauerfuneralhome.com