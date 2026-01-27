Randall “Randy” Lee Ellman, 64

Randall “Randy” Lee Ellman, aged 64, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at his home.

Born on April 11, 1961, in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Randy was the son of Vincent and Delores (Johnson) Ellman. Randy enjoyed many activities, including spending time with his loved ones, camping, fishing, gambling and eating ice cream with dots every evening.

Randy is survived by daughter, Dawn (Tony) Skluzacek of Montgomery, Minnesota; son, Shawn Ellman of Iowa; brother, Stanley (Deb) Ellman of Iowa; and 17 grandchildren. He was also a proud bonus parent to his stepchildren, Chad Holding, Nicole (Nate) Ott, Ashley Carlson, and Justin Carlson, all of Iowa, and his favorite dog, Sammy.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Delores; brothers, Kenneth and Dennis; stepson, Derrick Winters; niece, Kathy Ellman; and nephew, Mike Ellman.

Internment for Randy and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Any expressions of sympathy can be sent to his daughter, Dawn.