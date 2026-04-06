Rita Ann Stasney, 94

Rita Ann Stasney, age 94, of Montgomery, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Central Health Care in Le Center.

Rita was born as a twin with her brother, Richard, on December 15, 1931, in Montgomery Township, Le Sueur County, to Frank and Agnes (Schleis) Choudek. She grew up on the family farm near Montgomery and attended St. Raphael Catholic School through the eighth grade. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1949.

Following her education, Rita moved to Faribault, where she worked at Wimpy’s Restaurant. While attending an event at Hermann’s Dance Hall in Lonsdale, she met the love of her life, John George Stasney. They were united in marriage on October 4, 1950, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Together they made their home on the Stasney family farm, where they raised their five boys and shared 72 years of marriage before John’s passing on February 18, 2023. Their bond was inseparable, and their love for one another was evident to all who knew them.

Rita was a devoted farm wife and mother. She was an exceptional cook, always ensuring her family had four square meals a day. As a mother of five boys, she stayed busy patching clothes, keeping the household running, and working alongside her husband and sons on the farm. She raised chickens, drove tractor while baling hay, tended a large garden, and canned the produce she grew. Rita treated her family like a team — everyone working together — and her boys fondly remember her as the one who kept the entire operation running smoothly. Her strong work ethic became a lasting gift she instilled in each of her sons.

Yet Rita and John also knew how to enjoy life. They loved dancing on the weekends and spending long evenings visiting with their lifelong friends. Rita was a devoted Catholic who instilled her strong faith in her sons, bringing them to Mass every Sunday regardless of the weather. She volunteered wherever she was needed and was a faithful member of the parish prayer chain. She was also a proud 65-year member of the VFW Auxiliary in Montgomery.

Rita will be remembered as a constant, loving presence in the lives of her family. She supported her boys in 4-H, sewed blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and delighted in spoiling each one whenever she could. She cherished visiting with others and never missed an opportunity for a good conversation. Her life was an incredible journey — one filled with love, faith, hard work, and joy — and now she begins her next remarkable journey.

Rita is survived by her sons, John “Jack” (Patty) of Jordan, Bruce (Mary) of New Prague, Russ (Debbie) of Montgomery, Scott (Julie Bifano) of Montgomery, and Dean (Catherine) of Montgomery. She is also survived by her grandchildren: John “Jack” Jr. (Courtney) Stasney, Lindsey (Jake) Nelson, Luke Stasney, Ellen (Matt) Kelly, Matt (Jamie) Stasney, Meghann (Kevin) Malecha, Pete (Colleen) Stasney, Nichole (Kyle) Tuma, Katelyn (Miles) Johnson, Thaddeus (Veronica) Stasney, Jayden (Lucy) Stasney, and Anastasia Stasney; along with 25 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and her siblings: Mabel (George) Kaderlik, Richard (Lillian) Choudek and Ella Choudek.

Visitation will be held from 4:00–6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery, concluding with a rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Fr. Timothy Sandquist as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com