Sharon Ann (Hillesheim) Malecha, 84

Sharon Ann (Hillesheim) Malecha, age 84, of Lonsdale, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 31, 2025, at United Hospital in St. Paul, surrounded by her children.

Sharon was born on May 10, 1941, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to Nicholas B. and Veronica T. (Marz) Hillesheim. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1959. After high school, she attended secretarial school in Minneapolis and worked at Maico and Bell Telephone Security Systems.

In addition to being a full-time homemaker, Sharon cleaned houses, helped her sons with their newspaper routes, worked at Lonsdale Packaging, did home assembly, and helped manage the family trucking business. She was also an active member of the Council of Catholic Women, the Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary, and Fatima.

Sharon met the love of her life, Lester Malecha, at a dance hall, and they were united in marriage on September 5, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Together, they shared 33 wonderful years of marriage until Lester’s passing on April 25, 2000. They were blessed with five children: Jennifer, Russell, Keith, Darcy, and Andrea.

A woman of strong Catholic faith, Sharon’s greatest joys in life were her faith and her family. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones and found happiness in caring for others.

Sharon expressed her love through food. She was an exceptional cook and baker, and her family will forever remember the comforting smell of her freshly baked bread and the delicious meals she lovingly prepared. She also enjoyed gardening—both vegetables and flowers—reading, volunteering at church, and helping those in need. Sharon appreciated the simple pleasures in life: relaxing on her lawn swing, spending time at the lake, sharing coffee or a meal with friends, enjoying a good margarita, and listening to KCHK.

She had a special love for animals, especially cats, and could always be counted on to make new friends wherever she went. Even in difficult times, Sharon faced life with remarkable strength, humor, and love.

Her legacy is one of faith, family, love, and guidance.

Sharon is survived by her children, Jennifer Malecha, Russell (Mary) Malecha, Keith (Julie) Malecha, Darcy (Jeff) Singleton, and Andrea (Joel) Beno; grandchildren, Paxton (Cam) Hehn, Hannah (Matt) Lloyd, Mac (Claire) Malecha, Maddy (Ted) Christian, Zach (Morgan) Johnson, Maggie (Jake) Witt, Max Malecha, Ellie (Adam) Fredrickson, Payton Singleton, and Georgia and Stella Beno; great-grandchildren, Hudson Hehn, Crew and Leni Lloyd, Calihan, Romy, and Maizy Malecha, Rory and Caden Johnson, Laken Witt, and Scottie Krautkramer. Siblings, Gary (Rosie) Hillesheim and Sue (Tom) Schewe of Sleepy Eye; in-laws, Nancy Hillesheim of Nashua, IA, Margaret Hillesheim of Minnetonka, Norlan (Kris) Malecha of Lakeville, Alvina (Paul) Clark of Mesa, AZ, Arlene (Arnie) Kabes of New Prague, and Donnie (Mary) Malecha of Lonsdale. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents, Nicholas and Veronica Hillesheim; parents-in-law, George and Marion Malecha; brothers, Ronald “Butch” and Dean Hillesheim; and in-laws, Arnita and Fritz Novotny and Arvina and Peter Schweiss.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale, with Father Nick VandenBroeke officiating. Visitation will take place the same day from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, with lunch to follow at the Lonsdale American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon’s memory may be made to Minnesota State Services for the Blind, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or Immaculate Conception Church.