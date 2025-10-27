Allen Pumper, 61

Allen Pumper, age 61, of New Prague, died unexpectedly with his family at his side Saturday evening, October 25, 2025, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital New Prague. Allen was born on March 13, 1964, in Northfield, to Alois and Stella (Havlicek) Pumper. He grew up on a farm east of Lonsdale, the youngest of eleven children, attended Lonsdale Parochial School and graduated from New Prague High School, where he met Jean M. Cavanaugh. These high school sweethearts married at St. Wenceslaus Church on July 23, 1983, and made their home in New Prague. Al went to work as a mason with Jean’s dad at Cavanaugh Concrete until 2015, then he went to work for J & L Concrete.

Al was a natural people-person, gathering friends wherever he went. He was always happy, upbeat, loved to joke and laugh, and was gregarious by nature, able to strike up a conversation with whomever was sitting next to him. An outdoorsman, he loved deer hunting and fishing. However, he was famously quoted at Schmitty’s Club House in 2019: “I like everything about deer hunting except the deer hunting”. His greatest interest lay in anything to do with sports, an avid follower and participant of baseball, basketball, golf, softball, and bowling. He so loved baseball, that his sons’ names reflect that love! He was a pitcher for the Lonsdale Aces DRS team and then went to St. Benedict and pitched and coached for the Saints. Al and Jean belonged to a card club with a group of friends that has gone strong for 40 years, enjoying times of laughter and fun playing Euchre and Pfeffer. His sudden loss has left a huge void in his family and all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Pumper of New Prague; sons, Nolan, Ross, and Ryne all of New Prague; siblings, Judy Leske of Tampa, FL, Glenn Pumper of Webster, WI, Tom Pumper of Northfield, Gary Pumper of Prior Lake, Jeannie Heaney of Lakeville, Mary Pumper of South St. Paul, Bernie Pumper of Minneapolis; brother-in-law, Greg Jindra of New Prague; sister-in-law, Mary Pumper of New Prague. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alice Jindra; brothers, Teddy & Loren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague.

