Arnold Thomas Gansen, 94

Arnold Thomas Gansen, age 94, of New Prague, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arnold was born on September 27, 1931, in Belle Plaine, to Anton and Margaret (Gerardy) Gansen. He grew up on the family farm three miles north of Union Hill. He graduated from New Prague High School and married his high school sweetheart at St. Wenceslaus church in New Prague on September 27, 1952, on his 21st birthday. Arnold and Pat celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary and Arnold’s 94th birthday just 2 days prior to Pat’s death on September 29, 2025.

Arnold and Pat took up residence on the family farm with Arnold’s parents who lived in an apartment they built adjoining the main house. There Arnold and Pat raised their four children. Arnold was a dairy farmer for many years. He sold seed for Jacques Seed company. Later, he raised pigs and continued raising crops while he worked for 23 years at the Holiday warehouse in Bloomington, MN.

Arnold enjoyed old time music and dancing, playing cards and a good laugh. He started a toy tractor collection which ultimately included hundreds of tractors proudly displayed on shelves in his basement. Known to his grandchildren as “The Big Kid” and “Teaser”, Arnold was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends. Arnold and Pat belonged to the “Barbecue Bunch” for 51 years, a group of five couples that each hosted summer BBQs with their families and winter card parties. Arnold and Pat enjoyed traveling and some of their adventures were in Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, California, and on a cruise. This included frequent trips to see Denise’s family in Williamsburg, Virginia, Upper Michigan, and the Duluth/Superior, Wisconsin area and family trips to lake resorts in the summer.

Arnold was a good neighbor and friend, helping out when needed and was well-known, trusted, and liked in his community. Arnold was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an active church member of St John’s in Union Hill and a member of the National Farmer’s Organization.

After Arnold and Pat retired from farming, they built a new house on the hill south of the home place. There they continued to enjoy country life for another thirty years before moving to Kingsway Senior Living in Belle Plaine in 2019. In 2023, they moved to Mala Strana in New Prague. Arnold was happy at Mala Strana and found new purpose by sitting outside in nice weather and hitting the handicap button to open the doors for those coming and going at the facility. Arnold and Pat were somewhat of “an item” at Mala Strana as there are not many there that still had their spouse, especially one of 73 years. Arnold missed Pat dearly after her passing.

Arnold is survived by his children, Denise (Bob) Edstrom of Bloomington, Steven Gansen (Jody Herrmann) of Belle Plaine, Thomas Gansen (Stefanie Moradiellos) of Tampa, FL; daughter-in-law, Georgine Gansen of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Tony (Kristyn) Gansen, Matthew (Colleen) Gansen, Carl Gansen, Ann Gansen, Jason (Sarah) Edstrom, Tyler (Calah) Edstrom, Danica Shinehouse Gansen, Avery Shinehouse Gansen, Reese Shinehouse Gansen, Stephanie Gansen (Jordan Miller), Nick Gansen (Cayman Scarella), great-grandchildren, Connor, Mackenzie, Sophia, Eleanor, Cole, Josephine, & Gabriella.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Pat, on September 29, 2025; son, Carl; brothers, Leonard and Leander; sisters, Marcella Hoffman and Leona Barten.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Union Hill with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 8:30 – 10:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. John’s Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall. bruzekfuneralhome.com