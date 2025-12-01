Bernice A. Honza, 90

Bernice A. Honza, age 90, of New Prague, died peacefully on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Bernice was born on January 25, 1935, in Rice County, Webster, to William E. and Bessie (Sticha) Tupy. After graduating from New Prague High School, she went to work at the lab at Minnesota Valley Breeders. While on a date at a dance, she met another young man who would change her life. She married Rueben R. Honza on May 9, 1953, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church and it would become one of those marriages “made in Heaven”. Bernice and Rueben would share a love of travel, impressively visiting 73 countries and 6 continents!

Unfortunately, Bernice was no stranger to tragedy. She buried three of her four children, the first one in her 40’s. Each one of these sorrows certainly shaped her life going forward. Rueben remained her cornerstone with his devotion to her and the family. She remained kind and always willing to help others in need. She worked as a dietary aid at Queen of Peace Hospital for 22 years, which certainly fed part of this need. Bernice’s feisty personality and her fierce independence kept her self-sufficient almost to the end of her life. While travel was her greatest source of happiness, she also enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits of that garden. She supported Rueben’s military service by being an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Janell Honza of Lakeville; son-in-law, Chris Mahowald of Mankato; grandchildren, Katie Mahowald & Jack Mahowald; sister, Arlene Skluzacek of Lonsdale. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rueben on August 11, 2018; sons, Rodney and Darrell; daughter, Cynthia Mahowald; brothers, Arnold, Bernard, Harold; sister, Betty Wodnick.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh with Pastor Henry Koch officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 9-11 before the service. Burial will occur at the church cemetery followed by lunch in the church social hall.

