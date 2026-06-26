Brenda Jo (Burlison) Tollefsrud, 78

Brenda Jo (Burlison) Tollefsrud, age 78, of Lonsdale, Minnesota, formerly of Burlison, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, 23rd of June.



Brenda was born on October 16, 1947, in Burlison, Tennessee, to Charles and Josephine Burlison. She graduated from Bryars-Hall High School in 1965 and received her LPN certification in 1969. Brenda married Truman Allen Tollefsrud on December 30, 1967, at Garland Methodist Church and the couple made their home in Iowa from 1969 until 1976. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Chaundra in 1971 and their second daughter, Chenelle in 1974. In 1976 they moved back to Tennessee and in 1980 they had their third child, a son Chayne. In 1981 they moved to Minnesota and had their fourth child, a daughter, Charla, in 1981.



Through the years, Brenda worked as an LPN at Park Nicollet where she formed life-long friendships to this day. Brenda was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother. But, she was also a sister, sister-in-law and friend. In retirement, Brenda continued to enjoy gardening, traveling and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.



She cared deeply for those she loved. She loved Christmas and always tried to make it special for everyone, but especially for her grandchildren.



She is survived by her spouse, Truman Tollefsrud; children, Chaundra (Tollefsrud) Wilson and Charla (Tollefsrud) Jensrud; grandchildren, Connor Wilson, Cooper Wilson, Weiland Johnson, Heidi Johnson and Chayna Jensrud; brother, James Burlison; and other family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Josephine Burlison; siblings, Francis (Burlison) Hunter, Malcolm Burlison and Travis Burlison; daughter, Chenelle (Tollefsrud) Johnson; and son, Chayne Truman Tollefsrud.



A celebration of life for Brenda will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29th, 2026, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Hesper Lutheran Cemetery, IA.



Arrangements are with Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory. www.northfieldfuneral.com