Bruce Johnson, 68

Bruce Johnson passed away at the age of 68 on December 31, 2025. He was born on April 27, 1957. He was born to Eldon and Edna Johnson. He married Joan Ginter on June 2, 1984. They had one daughter Elizabeth in 1989. He graduated from Minnehaha Academy.

His grandkids were his pride and joy. He enjoyed watching TV and playing games on his tablet. He was on dialysis and had many other health issues for a long time before his passing.

He is survived by his wife Joan of New Prague and daughter Elizabeth (Ryan) Novak of New Prague, two grandchildren Hannah and Emmett Novak; as well as a sister, Anita (David) Root of Bloomington, and brother, Brian Johnson of Minneapolis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Edna Johnson, brother Eldon (Butch) Johnson Jr., sisters Carol and Doreen Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Le Fete Royale (formally The Depot) at 408 Main St W, New Prague, MN 56071.