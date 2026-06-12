Carol M. Hennen, 83

Carol M. Hennen, age 83, passed away on June 8, 2026. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Rd) in Shakopee, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, all at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, St. Mark Catholic Church (350 Atwood St S) in Shakopee, MN. Father Peter Williams will preside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Carol's family.

Carol was born on April 2, 1943, to Raymond and Caroline (Welter) Williams and grew up on the family farm in Victoria, MN. One of eight siblings, Carol grew up in the Victoria area and attended St. Victoria Catholic Grade School before graduating from Chaska High School in 1961. Carol was active at a young age, taking on the role of editor for the school newspaper growing up.

On October 2, 1965, Carol attended a dance at the Paradise Ballroom in Waconia, MN, and was approached by a young gentleman named Tom Hennen. The two immediately formed a connection and began dating. Although Tom left soon after to serve in the military, the connection remained through letters and visits until they united in marriage on June 24, 1967, at St. Victoria Catholic Church. Tom and Carol were blessed with five boys, who Carol raised, loved, and cherished.

As a family, Tom, Carol, and the boys loved to travel together, enjoying summer vacations at Breezy Point. They also enjoyed spending time on the water, boating and fishing, and being outdoors and gardening. Many good times were shared hosting holidays, playing cards, dancing, and being together. Carol also loved to bowl, read, knit and crochet.

When she was blessed with grandchildren, Carol always made a point to attend school events, family dinners, concerts, and other sports events and activities. Carol had a unique relationship with each of her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was dedicated, determined, and loved her family dearly.

Carol will be missed by loving husband, Thomas Hennen; children, Thom (Brenda) Hennen, Drew (Andrea) Hennen, John (Yen) Hennen, Chris Hennen, Bill (Corinne) Hennen; grandchildren, Taylor, Danai (Grant), Hailee (Mikael), Jake, Ellie (Ben), Josiah, Mat, Zach (Amanda Joy), Noah (Grace), Sarah, Rachel, Emma, Kayla (Jake), Austin (Anna), Dylan, Ayden, Sloane, Gabe, Liam, Ava, Eden, Grayson; great-grandchildren; Caius, Mable, Violet, Lucy; brothers, Gary (Mary) Williams, Ray (Candy) Williams; sister-in-law, Darlene Williams; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She will be reunited in heaven with parents, Raymond (Caroline Welter) Williams; siblings, Evangeline (Cy) Wolf, Marvin (Myrtle) Williams, Lawrence (Elaine) Williams, Eileen (George) Salden, Jerome Williams; and daughter-in-law; Ton’ee Hennen.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation

www.BallardSunderFuneral.com