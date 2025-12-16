Charles Albert Flicek was born on November 26, 1946, and died December 9, 2025, surrounded by his family in North Hills, CA.

He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the eldest son of Charles and Anna (Horejsi) Flicek. One of eight siblings, he graduated from New Prague HS in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1972. While in the Navy yards for ship repairs in San Pedro, he met his future wife in November of 1971.

On 10/22/1972, he was united in marriage to Adria Norine Mozer in Anaheim, CA. They had two children: Stacy and Jeff. They lived in San Diego County until they moved to Los Angeles in 2013, to be closer to their grandchildren, Lexi and William.

Chuck enjoyed working on home projects and his '57 Chevy Bel Air. He also enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and school activities. He worked for NCR's computer division, which eventually became Teradata, for 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Adria, daughter Stacy (Brian) Netzley, son Jeff Flicek, grandkids Lexi and William Netzley, siblings Kathy Koppes, Pat Blaskowski, Marty (Cinthy) Flicek, Barbara (Richard) Bohnsack, Joe Flicek, Ann Chromy, and many nieces and nephews. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom (Linda), and brothers-in-law, Dennis Blaskowski and Ken Koppes.