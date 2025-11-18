Cindy May Bisek, 71

Cindy May Bisek, age 71, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side at home on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Cindy was born on April 25, 1954, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Donald E. and Mavis E. (Krueger) Phillips. The family moved throughout the northwest during Cindy’s childhood and that experience molded her lifelong sensitivity to those who felt misplaced or adrift, always supporting the “underdog” in life. She graduated from Libby High School in Montana and went on to complete a business degree at a community college, and became a secretary at Hanford Reservation in Richland, WA. She met and married Vic Torasso and moved to the Midwest. Though that marriage would not last, it gave Cindy one of her greatest blessings with the birth of her son, Jason. Sometime later, through her involvement with the New Prague Snowdrifters, Cindy met the man who would become her soulmate at the Union Hill Bar! She married John Bisek on January 19, 2002, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague. Cindy started her own successful business, Cinderella’s Magic Touch Cleaning Service.

Cindy was independent and somewhat shy, but her natural love of people allowed her outgoing nature to also emerge. She was kind and loving and always ready to catch up with her extended family, thoroughly enjoying spending a month each summer in rural North Dakota reconnecting with them. Cindy loved to learn new crafts and became particularly proficient in stained-glass work, gifting loved ones with her creations. Her athletic ability came out in playing softball and joining a bowling league. One of her greatest loves, however, was motorcycling, an interest which provided life experiences both singularly and with John in seeing the United States. She and John honeymooned on a trip to the west coast, traveled to Mt. Ranier and Mt. Rushmore, and enjoyed many short trips. She took a few trips to Sturgis with friends. On her own, Cindy embraced her dad’s heritage, mounted her Kawasaki and traveled to Oklahoma to learn more about the Cherokee Nation.

Cindy embraced life to the fullest. She died just before one of her favorite seasons as she loved holidays and decorating for Christmas. Family (and perhaps cats took a close second!) were Cindy’s lifeblood. Her gentleness, her acceptance of everyone who came into her life left a legacy that will ripple long after her death.

Cindy is survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, John of New Prague; son, Jason (Becky) Torasso of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Maria, Trent, & Max; brother, Danny (Donna) Phillips of Kennewick, WA; many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Joe (in infancy).



A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 22, 2025, at FaithPoint Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Steve Trewartha officiating. Visitation will be held at church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow the service in the church hall. Private family burial will occur at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in New Prague.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. bruzekfuneralhome.com