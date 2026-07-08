Constance “Connie” M. Judt, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Atrium Health Pineville Hospital. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by those who knew her.

The family will greet friends and family from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory Davenport, IA. A service will be held in the Runge chapel from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Inland Cemetery in Bennet, IA, at 2:30. Please share condolences with the family at www.rungemortuary.com.

Connie was born on March 12, 1947, in Davenport, IA, to Peter & Mary Ann (Weimann) Thies and grew up in the town of Bennett, IA. She was united in marriage to George W. Judt January 22, 1971.

During their 55 years of marriage, Connie spent much of her life in Des Moines, IA, Charlotte, NC, and began living part time in Minnesota to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and two cherished grandchildren in 2009.

Skilled in sewing, Connie worked in and managed craft stores in addition to making clothes at home. She also worked part time in education as a teaching assistant.

Connie is survived by her husband George, sister-in-law Margaret (Robert) Burke, son Jason (Larissa) Judt, nephew David (Abbie) Thies Jr., nieces Suzanne (Robert Hybben) Burke and Allison (Deno) Andrews and grandchildren Ella and Evan Judt

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Thies Sr., and son Bradley.