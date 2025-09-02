Darryl Henry Peterson, 77

Darryl Henry Peterson, age 77, of New Prague, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Thursday, August 28, 2025. He was born on June 5, 1948, in Virginia, MN, to Henry Oscar and Averie Ann (Poupard) Peterson, Jr.

Darryl retired from the US Army Reserve as a Master Sergeant after 29 years of service and from the Minnesota State Patrol as a Lieutenant after 24 years of service.

Darryl is survived by Diane, his wife of 47 years; daughter, Danielle (Mark) Steele; sons, Scott Peterson and Jeremy (Deanna) Peterson; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Cole, Morgan and Brent; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; great-grandson, Elijah; sisters, Cheryl Mager and Shelley (Greg) Padgett. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A service with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 3, at 1:00 p.m.

Darryl was a complicated yet dear man.

