David "Dave" H. Dezelske Sr., age 84, passed away at home on January 25, 2026, at 84 years old. Dave loved the Lord with all his heart and passionately walked out the Great Commission as commanded by his Savior Jesus Christ in Matthew 28. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

Dave was born on September 6, 1941, in Kasota, MN, to Curran and Margaret (Patterson) Dezelske. He graduated from Farmington High School, where he met his charismatic future wife, Darlene. They rode the bus together and remained high school sweethearts. They were devoted in marriage for 62 years until Darlene joined Jesus in Heaven in 2022. They were blessed with raising two sons and Dave’s half-sister.

Dave served in the U.S. Airforce as a mechanic and was stationed in Nebraska, Illinois, and Morocco. He could give vivid accounts of his time and experiences in the military.

Dave was an ironworker for many years, working his way from journeyman to foreman. He helped erect several recognizable buildings in Minneapolis and the surrounding suburbs. He was known for his gentle but strong disposition, earning him the nickname “Preacher Dave” on the jobsite.

He and Darlene served as youth group leaders for many years, raising money for the “Blue” bus that drove the youth to many events, helping to spread the good news of Jesus. Their legacy was long-lasting and they impacted many young adults to which many hold the memories dear to this day.

One of Dave’s most cherished times in his life was his 30 years of serving as a Missionary to Honduras. The teams he organized would help construct a farm school for boys, a hospital, and other important buildings to help serve the local community’s needs. They shared the love of Jesus with all those they encountered. He was an avid photographer and captured many of the trips on film, sharing them with family members upon his return and telling stories of the sweet families he was able to get to know.

Once he retired, he could most often be found in his “shop.” There he would use his inventive and mechanical mind to create many engined projects. He loved showing his latest creations to anyone who came by to visit.

Dave enjoyed getting to know people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He cherished and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the moments he was able to spend with them. He looked forward to his weekly breakfast on Tuesdays at Ettlins with his good friend, Bob, and treasured car rides with his son, Dave Jr. He was a generous giver to several missions, military, and children’s charitable organizations. Wherever he went, he used the opportunities God gave him to tell others about Jesus. Dave’s Bible was well-worn, and he had outreach material at the ready to share. He will be remembered and honored for his unwavering faith and ability to share it with those around him.

Dave is survived by his son, David (Denise) Dezelske, Jr. of Belle Plaine and their children, Natalie (Adam) Eckstein, Courtney (Matthew) Bartusek; daughter-in-law, Kim Dezelske of Litchfield and her children, Jon (Amanda) Dezelske, Tim (Camilia) Dezelske, Kevin Dezelske, Candace Dezelske, Kayla (Corey) Beam, Julius Dezelske, Avani Dezelske; ½ sister Cyanna (Tom) Barry of Glencoe; siblings Marvin (Sharon) Dezelske of Burnsville, Richard (Kim) Dezelske, Ken Huntley, Margorie Huntley; 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving and faithful wife, Darlene; son, Neil Dezelske; great-grandson, Merrick Statz; parents and siblings (Mary, Alma, Ronnie, and Charlene).

A funeral service will take place 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 2, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague. A visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. before the service at the funeral home. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Lakeville, MN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Twin Cities Union Gospel Mission and Saving the Strays Wee3Beasties.

