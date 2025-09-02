David Klimp, 73, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of New Prague, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2025, with his family by his side following a prolonged illness with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

David was born to Anna and Frank Klimp in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on May 8, 1952. He graduated from Loy Norrix High School and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and attended Western Michigan University. In 1978 he married Mary Jo Bennett in Port Huron, Michigan. David began his career as an optician and later relocated to Ishpeming, Michigan, where he owned and operated Visionwear Optical and Evergreen Lawncare. In 1997 David and his family relocated to Minnesota, eventually settling in New Prague.

David’s passion for landscaping, gardening and renovating houses filled many of his hours. He was well known for creating a park-like setting around his home in New Prague. Passers-by delighted in the dozens of hanging geranium baskets lining the street in front of the family home on 7th Street, and frequently partook of the bottled water he made available to walkers in the community.

David is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter Christina (Jess) Boardman of Middleton, Florida; and granddaughters Hannah, Jaylynn and Molly Boardman. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Nelson; in-laws Fran Stoecker, Martha Bennett-Lewis and Pete Bennett; special friends Deb and Paul Boardman, the Bryan Family, the Kosiba Family and the Simmons Family; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Frank Klimp; and by his brother, Ronald Klimp.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbors who have offered love, support and kindness during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring David's memory with a donation to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.