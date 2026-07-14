Donald Arthur Matson, 81

Donald Arthur Matson, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2026, following a lengthy illness with congestive heart failure and diabetes, surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 30, 1944, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Arthur and Rose Matson. He grew up in Blooming Prairie, where life revolved around family, hard work, sports, and just a little bit of mischief. As a teenager, he woke before dawn to make donuts and pastries in his parents' bakery before heading off to school, then spent his afternoons playing football, basketball, and baseball. He often reminisced about weekends at the family cabin on French Lake and the adventures he shared with lifelong friends.

Don proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Mauna Kea (AE-22), traveling throughout the Pacific, including Alaska and Japan.

Coaching was one of the roles he treasured most. He spent many years coaching girls' slow-pitch softball in Clements and middle school basketball in Springfield.

Together with his wife, Dee, he owned and operated a ceramic shop for 21 years. Their adventures took them across the country, where they built lasting friendships and memories.

Later, Don worked as an auditor at Mystic Lake Casino until retiring at age 69. He was an avid sports fan who rarely missed the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Gopher basketball, or March Madness. He also enjoyed playing Candy Crush and trying his luck at the casino. His humor and playful spirit stayed with him throughout his life.

Above all, Don loved his family. His four grandchildren brought him immense joy, and he leaves a legacy of encouragement, laughter, generosity, and the many lives he touched through coaching and mentorship.

Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene “Dee” Matson of New Prague; his children, Michelle (Brian) Johnson and Roxanne (Grant) Bauer; his cherished grandchildren, Aubrey, Makenna, Vivian, and Vincent; his brother, Jim (Peg) Matson; his sister, Donna (Art) Wildeman; his brother-in-law, Randy (Noreen) Ewald; his sister-in-law, Deb Johnson; and a large circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Matson; his in-laws, Vivian and Marlin Ewald; and his brother-in-law, Ricky Ewald.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the service, with a luncheon to follow.

The Matson family is deeply grateful to the many friends, caregivers, and healthcare professionals whose kindness and support made it possible for Don to remain at home during his final years.

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