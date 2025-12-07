Dr. David (Dave) Bruzek, 83

Dr. David (Dave) Bruzek, age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 5th, 2025. He was born to Benedict and Hilda (Tempel) Bruzek on November 4th, 1942, in New Prague, Minnesota and raised in New Prague. He attended St. Wenceslaus School, New Prague High School, St. John's University (with a degree in physics in 1964), and University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

Following St. John's University, he was an engineer for Univac where he worked on computer systems for NASA, the US Navy and Federal Aviation Administration. However, he found his calling in community and human service and completed a degree from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1977. In the transition between Univac and dental school, he met a young woman who would capture his heart and change his life. She organized a ski trip to Lutsen through the Dominic Club, which Dave also belonged to. While skiing at Lutsen on that trip, Katherine Rivers (Kitty) caught Dave's eye. On one of the downhill runs, he literally ran into Kitty and "bowled her over!" On his final semester of dental school, Dave was doing a study abroad in Denmark; Kitty accompanied Dave's parents to Europe over the Christmas holiday, and it was in Salzburg, Austria, that he proposed! They were married on May 7, 1977, in Wabasha, MN, and after a few years, moved to New Prague to practice dentistry. He worked for the New Prague Dental Clinic for 39 years, providing compassion and care to the wonderful people of his hometown. Over the years, Dave was a dental consultant for the MN Delta Dental program, taught in the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, and served as faculty in the Mankato State University Dental Hygiene Program.

A central theme to Dave's life was a call to service. He served for more than 12 years on the New Prague City Council and was a leader on multiple committees. As a lifelong member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Parish, his commitment to service extended to the church and school, serving on the Parish Council, Top 6 for the church festival, and the Facilities Needs Task Force. Through his career as a dentist, he worked hard to care for the underserved. From making multiple trips to Guatemala to providing free dental care to the creation of the Madelia, MN Dental Clinic, he practiced lifelong dental service to individuals in need. David's compassion, kindness, and service were seen in all aspects of his life and he instilled those values in his children.

Family was of the utmost importance to Dave. He loved his wife, Kitty, with his whole heart for their 48 years of marriage. He cherished being a dad to his four children and was always a teacher to them. Dave rejoiced in the successes of his family, mourned their heartaches alongside them, and lived with integrity. His favorite spot on earth was the cabin he and Kitty have on Lake Vermillion, and it was never enjoyed more than when his children and grandchildren joined him! Always an engineer and woodworker, Dave sought out things to fix and was happiest working on some project for their home and cabin or helping his kids by fixing their cars or houses. Dave loved hunting and fishing and treasured his Canada fishing trips and hunting trips with his friends and son.

Dave was a man of deep humility, never wanting to call attention to himself. His down-to-earth personality made him a "people-magnet". He possessed the ability to connect, and he formed lasting friendships all over the world. He endured with courage many health problems in his later years yet never complained. He served as an inspiration to all who knew him and remained kind, considerate of others, and deeply grateful to those around him. In his final days, he was especially grateful to the skilled care from his numerous medical providers and nurses at Mayo Clinic. His family is incredibly grateful for the compassionate care from St. Croix Hospice.

Dave is survived by his wife Katherine (Kitty) Bruzek of New Prague; children, Laura (Michael) Meiners of Rochester, Dr. Matthew (Laura) Bruzek of Casco, MI, Dr. Amy (Jeri Bross) Bruzek of Eden Prairie, Dr. Elisabeth (Cory) Vogt of New Prague; beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Emma, and Norah Meiners, David and Nicole Bruzek and Dylan Bross, and Fiona, Ethan, and Lydia Vogt; siblings, Deborah Hanzel of New Prague, Mary (Steve) Frost of New Prague, Dr. Mark (Lani) Bruzek of Cook. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, John Hanzel; brother-in-law, Thomas Hanzel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday morning from 7:30-9:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall.

bruzekfuneralhome.com