Eunice E. Anderson-Webb, 89

Eunice E. Anderson-Webb, age 89, of New Prague, formerly of Northfield, died peacefully with her family near on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Kingsway Retirement Center in Belle Plaine. Eunice was born on September 25, 1935, in Fargo, ND, to John and Hulda (Tiegland) Sortland. The family moved frequently during Eunice’s childhood, including California during WWII to work in the shipyards. She graduated from West High School in Minneapolis and attended Augsburg College for two years before marrying Ivar Anderson in August 1955. She eventually earned her teaching degree at Bemidji State University and her masters’ degree in education at Mankato State University.

After Ivar’s death in 2002, Eunice spent a few years on her own and thought about getting a dog for company. Her youngest son suggested a man might be a more companionable option and signed her up with E-Harmony. She connected with Lonnie Webb, an avid bridge player, and as a bonus, he had a beautiful black lab named Koal. They married on February 13, 2006. Eunice’s son and his wife’s sister also found success through E-Harmony, resulting in the three couples being flown to California to film a long-running national commercial.

Eunice’s family was the center of her life. She possessed strength and grit and was the rock that held the family together. From 1961 to present day, her extended family meets annually on the shores of Grace Lake near Bemidji, a sure sign of a firm commitment to family. Eunice was gregarious by nature, welcoming family and friends with the coffee ready to pour. Her vibrant spirit, love of people, acceptance of differences, and natural warmth made her a magnet to those who knew and loved her.

Faith was the cornerstone of Eunice’s life. For nearly thirty years, she served in many roles at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield and after moving to New Prague, she attended Holy Trinity Lutheran.

Ever an entrepreneur, she enjoyed a successful career as a young woman at Dayton’s Department Store and in the 1960’s built a beautiful campground on Cass Lake, Marclay Point, with Ivar. An exceptional educator, she taught 5th and 6th grade in Northfield for 28 years before retiring in 1998.

Eunice enjoyed many pastimes but was most passionate about the game of bridge. She and Ivar shared this love with their young family by teaching their sons to play by the time they were in second grade. She and Lonnie played competitive bridge twice a week. They once took a bridge-focused cruise where they played so much bridge that they barely noticed the splendid scenery.

A member of the golf team in high school, Eunice golfed with her family throughout her life. She loved British television and detective novels. Eunice’s culinary skills came out in her prolific baking and her creativity in carving Scandinavian characters honoring her heritage. She enjoyed travel, especially cruises with both husbands.

Eunice is survived by her children, Marc (Mary) Anderson of New Prague, Clay (Melissa) Anderson of Dassel, Todd (Tracy) Anderson of Bloomington; stepchildren, David (Nancy) Webb of New Prague, Allen (Carol) Webb of Savage, Kathleen (Perry) Roberts of Palm Coast, FL, Margie Webb (Renae Pereira-Webb) of Lakeville; stepson-in-law, Brian Dohm of New Prague; grandchildren, Kalah (Bryan) Pelka, Samantha (Myles) Crosby, Raena Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Corbin Anderson; great-grandchildren, Lily, Stella, Silas, & Asher; 17 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, William Halverson of Edina. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ivar, in 2002; second husband, Lonnie, in 2017; stepchildren, Judy Dohm & Donald Webb; brothers, Howard & Allan Sortland; sister Marolyn Halverson.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service at 2:00 p.m., followed by refreshments in the church hall. A private burial will be held later that afternoon.

Family would like to direct memorials in Eunice’s name to Kingsway Retirement Living (337 S. Meridian St., Belle Plaine, MN 56011).

