Francis “Fritz” Flicek, 87

Francis “Fritz” Flicek, was born June 20, 1938, and entered eternal life on February 8, 2026. He was born to Albert and Catherine Flicek. Raised on farms in the Lonsdale area with his siblings. Fritz learned early the values of hard work, humor, and family - qualities that defined his life.

From 1960 -1962, Fritz proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was involved in the missile program and earned recognition as a sharp-shooter. After returning home, he worked as a milk hauler for the Webster Co‑Op, where he met his wife Mary Ellen. Later moving to Elko where together, they raised five children - LuAnn, Dan, Jenny, Tammy, and Scott.

Fritz spent many years with Viking Concrete and was proud of his involvement in the American Legion, where he served as Commander of the Lonsdale Post and Commander of the 3rd District. He also was involved in the Most Holy Trinity choir as well as the Czech Singers. Known for his striped overalls, strong work ethic, and his willingness to help anyone, he leaves behind a legacy of service, family and community.

He is now reunited with his son Dan, his parents Albert and Catherine, brother Ralph, sisters MaryAnn Pelant, Caroline Pelant and Georgine Chlan and many loved ones who went before him. Fritz will be remembered for his stories, his humor, his love of his Czech heritage, and the deep pride he held for his family.

Survived by wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen, his children LuAnn (Steve) Gaylor of Glendale, AZ, Jenny (Chuck) Pelant of Lakeville, Tammy of Waseca and Scott (Jaime) of Lonsdale; grandchildren Haley (Larry) Parnell, Brett (Brittany) Flicek, Nicole (Blane) Huntsman, Josh Pelant, Alex Pelant, Katrina Rock, Camden, Aubrey and Madison Flicek; great-grandchildren Caleb, Addison, Jaxson, Blakely, Asher, Brecken, Tegan, MaKenzie, Karsen, Kane and Clara; sister Kathy Kremer and many nieces and nephews with fond memories of Uncle Fritz.

In lieu of flowers, his family would like you to honor him with a donation to a Veterans organization of your choice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 27, at The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli from 9:30-11:00 a.m., immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. The family invites you to the Lonsdale Legion after the service to join together for lunch and share your memories of Fritz.