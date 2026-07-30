Gary Leonard Nytes, 77

Gary Leonard Nytes, age 77, of New Prague, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Mayo Hospital in New Prague, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with Myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer.

Born on May 16, 1949, in New Prague to Theodore and Susan Nytes of Union Hill, Gary was raised on the family farm, where he developed the strong work ethic, humility, and perseverance that defined his life. Growing up in a close-knit farming community nurtured his lifelong devotion to faith, family, and service. He attended the seminary as a high school freshman, later served six years in the Army Reserve, and pursued his passion for learning by earning his PhD.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Betty Kubes, in June 1970. Together they shared 56 years of marriage, building a life centered on faith, love, and family. Of all his accomplishments, Gary was most proud of being a husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; his children, Jennifer (Bob) Meinert, Jeff (Jess) Nytes, Julia (Seth) White, and Jessica (Ryan) Gerardy; and his cherished grandchildren, Logan (Taylor), Luke, Josie, Abby, Graham, Margot, Nolan, Charlotte, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Susan Nytes; his brother, Richard Nytes; and his grandson, Braden Meinert.

Gary devoted more than four decades of his career in education, believing deeply in its power to change lives. He began as a history teacher at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague before serving as principal in Morton, superintendent in Gibbon, and later executive director of the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples. Throughout his career, he inspired students, encouraged educators, and led with wisdom, integrity, and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on schools and communities across Minnesota.

To know Gary was to love him. He had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel welcome. His quick wit, infectious laugh, unforgettable stories, and genuine interest in people naturally drew others toward him. Whether around the card table, on the golf course, in the garden, in a deer camp, at church, or visiting with neighbors and family, Gary found joy in being with people. He had a way of turning everyday moments into lasting memories.

Outside of work, Gary loved spending time with his family, hunting, golfing, gardening, playing cards, and tackling projects around the house and yard. There was little he couldn't fix or build, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Gary's Catholic faith was the foundation of his life. He faithfully served his church and community through the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a church befriender in various communities in which he lived. His faith remained steadfast throughout his nearly three-year journey with Myelofibrosis. He faced countless treatments and hospitalizations with remarkable courage, perseverance, grace, and hope, inspiring all who walked beside him.

While his family mourns his passing, they find comfort in knowing Gary is free from pain and resting in the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Our family is deeply grateful to the incredible medical staff at Mayo New Prague Hospital for the kindness, compassion, and exceptional care they showed our father throughout his time there.

"Well done, good and faithful servant." — Matthew 25:23

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, at St. Wenceslaus Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following Mass at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. A luncheon will be served afterward at the KC Hall in New Prague.