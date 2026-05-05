Gavin J. Burggraff, 20

Gavin J. Burggraff, age 20, unexpectedly passed away on April 17, 2026. Born on March 16, 2006, in Faribault, Minnesota, Gavin was a beloved son, brother, and dedicated member of the United States Marine Corps.

A proud infantryman, Gavin achieved the rank of Lance Corporal during his service. His commitment to his country and to protecting the freedoms we cherish was evident in the way he lived and served.

Gavin grew up on military bases, so military life was always a part of who he was. When he made the decision to join the Marine Corps, he was fully committed. Gavin was determined, loyal, and strong-willed; when he made up his mind, there was no changing it. He was also deeply loyal to those he loved and would do anything for anyone.

From a young age, Gavin had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and anything that allowed him to be outside. He was especially talented at skateboarding. Gavin also had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Cory and Lindsey Burggraff; his siblings, Layla and Roman Burggraff; and many other loving family and friends. Gavin’s warmth, kindness, loyalty, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 215 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, with Fr. Eugene Theisen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.