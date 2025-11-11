Gerald W. Williams, 97

Gerald W. Williams, age 97, of New Prague, died peacefully on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee. He was born on July 27, 1928, on the family farm in Chanhassen Township to Joseph P. and Wilhelmina (Kerber) Williams. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School through the eighth grade and then went to help on the family farm, beginning the life-long devotion that he would have to agriculture. Gerald caught the eye of a young girl at a dance, who would also change his life! He married Carol Trende the day after she turned 18 on Tuesday, August 1, 1951, at St. Victoria Church in Victoria. Soon after, Gerald was drafted into the US Army and served on the front lines in Korea as SGT 1st Class. After service, he returned to the family dairy farm and worked with his dad until they bought it in 1955. That property eventually became part of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the Red Barn that stands on the Arboretum is the barn that Gerald’s dad built.

In 1964, Gerald and his family moved to New Prague, where they continued dairy farming for most of his life. In his retirement he came to work for many years at Bruzek Funeral Home as an assistant/hearse driver. He was active in American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and served on many boards including AMPI, DHIA, Cedar Lake Township, and the New Prague Rural Fire Board. He and Carol were both active with St. Wenceslaus Church and people will especially remember Gerald as the friendly face that met them at the start of Mass in his many years serving as an usher. He and Carol enjoyed many trips with his work on the various boards; their travels included an Alaskan Cruise, a trip to Puerto Rico, Texas, Branson and Las Vegas. They loved to dance and graced the floor beautifully.

Gerald’s life was dairy farming and his life saw the move from horses to today’s modern machinery. He was quiet, a man of few words, but when he did speak, he definitely had something to say. He will be remembered for the smile that lit his face, with a little glint in his eye, and the identifiable laugh that showed his sense of humor. There was little that challenged his steady, gentle personality.

Gerald and Carol’s 68 ½ years of marriage ended with her death on April 11, 2020. Gerald is survived by his children, Mary Ellen Patch of Lonsdale, Joe Williams of New Prague, Connie (Harry) Shimota of Crossville, TN, Janice (Mike) Sticha of St. Patrick, James (Lucinda) Williams of New Prague; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Grace Stacken, Virginia Stacken, Betty Trende; 1 nephew.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home that morning from 8:30-10:30. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard. Lunch will follow at the KC Hall. bruzekfuneralhome.com