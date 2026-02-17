Glenn M. Mueller, 89

Glenn M. Mueller, age 89, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away at his home on Monday, February 16, 2026.

A Christian Funeral will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Road SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Dr. Brent Parrish will preside. Glenn will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed by the family in Glenn's honor.

Glenn Maynard Mueller was born September 1, 1936, in Le Sueur, Minnesota, to Amour and Ida (née Schmidt) Mueller. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Mary and attended school in New Prague before transferring to Waseca Agricultural School, where he learned the skills that would eventually become his life-long career as a machinist. Following school, Glenn enlisted and proudly served four years in the United States Air Force.

Following the service, while back home in Minnesota, Glenn reconnected with a high school classmate of his, Janet Cervenka. On March 3, 1962, Glenn married the love of his life, Jan at the Lutheran Church in New Prague. Together they shared 64 devoted years of marriage. They briefly lived in Shakopee before settling in 1964 in Prior Lake, where they raised their three children, Ken, Kevin, and Karen.

Glenn worked as a machinist throughout his career, a craft he was deeply passionate about. He was employed at Master Specialty in Savage, Schaper Manufacturing in Lakeville, and Olson Tool & Plastic in Chaska, where he retired. Following his retirement, his love of machines did not end. He spent countless hours in his garage tinkering with machines, passing his skills and knowledge down to family members. Glenn also faithfully served as groundskeeper at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery for many years.

A man with a heart of gold, Glenn would do anything for anyone. He loved animals and never missed a chance to stop and show them affection. He enjoyed family vacations and hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with friends and family. Glenn was also known for his storytelling, his love of socializing, his penny-pinching ways, and his special way of parking his truck.

Glenn was strong-willed and kept moving until his very last day, living a life defined by hard work, kindness, and above all - devotion to his family.

Glenn will be forever loved and missed by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jan; their children, Kevin (Carol) Mueller, Karen (Victor) Casarrubias; daughter-in-law, Robin Mueller; grandchildren, Elyce (John) Erdmann, Dan (MaKayla) Mueller, Anna (Ben) Ries; great-grandchildren, Emma Erdmann, Iris Erdmann, Tucker Mueller, Georgia Mueller; sister, Mary (Clarence) Turek; and other relatives and friends.

He was welcomed to heaven by his son, Ken Mueller; grandson, Alex Mueller; and parents, Amour and Ida Mueller.

