Gregory Jon Bruzek, 75

Gregory Jon Bruzek, age 75, of Minneapolis, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Greg was born in New Prague on April 5, 1951, to Johnny and Helen (Herda) Bruzek. He attended St. Wenceslaus Parochial School and New Prague High School. Greg was met with many challenges throughout his life but handled them with positivity and grace. He worked in a variety of sheltered workshops throughout his earlier years and successfully lived independently.

Greg’s car was his best friend, and he traveled extensively, getting to know the back roads of Minnesota and took over 400 pictures of welcome signs for towns and cities in the state! He could also give you the routes with highway numbers to almost any destination in the USA, and if in a major US city, could request a map of that city and be able to get himself easily around the city. He thoroughly enjoyed visits with his extended family and reveled in the fellowship that this afforded him, always giving of himself in the process. He shared a love of music that ran in his family and could name any song from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, or 80’s and be able to tell you the name of the musician, the band, and how many weeks that particular song was on the #1 hit list!

Despite Greg’s challenges, he remained positive, took life in stride with a can-do attitude, and never uttered a negative word about anybody. He was kind-hearted and always had a smile on his face and a willingness to engage in conversation. He served as an example of the power of positivity, treating your fellow human with dignity and acceptance, and living life with joy.

Greg is survived by his brother-in-law, Vern Bartos; nephews and families, Joel (Monica) Bartos, Ethan (Negar) Bartos, and Darian (Kelly) Bartos. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bette Bartos.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at Bruzek Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

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