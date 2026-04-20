Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Ruehling, 92

Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Ruehling, age 92, of New Prague passed away peacefully on April 14, 2026, at Praha Village.

Jackie was born on May 10, 1933, to Frank J. and Blanche E. (Kubesh) Rehor, in New Prague, MN. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, and New Prague High School, followed by a secretarial school in Mpls.

Jackie and David Ruehling were married at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on October 5, 1957, and moved into their home in New Prague which was newly built for them by David and his father. She raised her family in this home, living there for over 61 years.

Jackie worked various secretarial jobs before raising her children. She was later employed at a print shop, bank, and finally at the New Prague Golf Club caring for the flowers on the course.

She held various volunteer positions as a Girl Scout leader, member of the CCW, Queen of Peace Auxiliary, and also coordinated the planting and maintenance of the large flower pots up and down main street in New Prague. She would take her daily walks from one end of town to the other pulling weeds and trash out of the pots on her way! Jackie was also known for planting numerous flower gardens in her backyard, filled with tulips in the springtime.

In her spare time, she hosted and attended her bridge club, canasta club, birthday club, and coffee parties, etc. with socialization being a priority.

Jackie’s favorite role was that of grandmother, known as “Grandma Jack” to her nine grandchildren. She loved to babysit them- playing cards, assembling puzzles, and making them cookies. She attended every school program and sports event that she could.

Jackie is survived by her children Katie Neeser (Tim) of Prior Lake, Kari Isenberg (Dwight) of Lakeville, Karl Ruehling (Michelle Moore) of Venice, FL/Prior Lake, and Kurt Ruehling (Beth Corr) of New Prague; grandchildren Paige Koehne (David), Ian Neeser, Tad Neeser (fiancée Christina Verrilli), Ryan Isenberg (fiancée Evelynn Lennon), Owen Isenberg, DJ Ruehling, Brady Ruehling, Taylor Ruehling (Sierra Thomsen), and Lexi Ruehling; great-grandchildren Cash and Stella Koehne, and Hollis Ruehling. She is also survived by her brother Rodney Rehor (Mary) of Fort Myers, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2002, her sister Marilyn Sindelar, her parents, brother Roger Rehor, and her infant sister Mary Catherine.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, New Prague, with a visitation at Bruzek Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Interment at Czech National Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials are preferred to St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague, MN.