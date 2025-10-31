Jean D. Jirik , 90

Jean D. Jirik , age 90, of Webster passed away Oct. 29, 2025, at Three Links Care Center in

Northfield, MN.



Jean was born on Sept. 27, 1935, in Northfield to Francis (Buck) and Chiquita (Doll) Palan. She

attended elementary school in Dundas and graduated from Northfield High School. She married

Raymond W. Jirik on Sept. 8, 1955, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Northfield and together

they raised five children on a family farm near Lonsdale.



Along with being a wife and mother, Jean was a 4-H leader, cake decorator, waitress, florist,

seamstress, quilter, and crafter. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, especially

her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a member of CCW, American Legion

Auxiliary, and various quilting groups.



Survived by five children Rita Diercks, Paul (Mary Ray) Jirik, Ruth Goodman, Diane Ibrahim, Pete

Jirik (Barb Novak), sister Barb Prigge, sisters-in-law Sister Rita Jirik, Eleanore Jirik, 12

grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Jean is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Jirik, parents Francis and Chiquita (Thielbar)

Palan; siblings and in-laws Edward and Shirley Palan, Joyce and Fran Perry, Bonnie and Bill Rohr,

and John Prigge; sons-in-law David Diercks, Gregory Grose, and Zakaria Ibrahim.



Pallbearers will be grandsons Anthony Diercks, Ryan Jirik, Michael Jirik, Eric Goodman, Sharif

Ibrahim and Adam Ibrahim.



Gift bearers will be granddaughters Marie Pint, Kristen Dyer, Lindsay DeLuca, Alicia Rotz

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate

Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. at White Funeral Home in

Lonsdale. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale, MN.



In place of flowers, it was Jean’s wish to make contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame

Retirement Fund or Rosary Makers.



A special thanks to the entire staff at Three Links Care Center, St. Croix Hospice Team and our

family and friends.