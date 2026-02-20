Jeanette C. Wieskus, 89

Jeanette C. Wieskus, age 89, of New Prague, formerly of Fulda, died peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, February 20, 2026, at her home at Praha Village. Jeanette was born on November 8, 1936, in Fulda, MN, to William and Agnes (Dorpinghaus) Odenbrett. She grew up in Fulda, graduating from Fulda High School and then a calling led to a degree as a nurse from St. Mary’s College in Rochester, with her career beginning on night shifts at St. Mary’s Hospital. After graduation, she worked for Jackson and Worthington Hospitals until the nursing home in Fulda begged her to come work for them. It was perhaps a bit of divine intervention that she met a dashing young man at a dance, who captured her heart almost immediately. She married Eddie Wieskus on June 7, 1958, at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Fulda. It was her greatest desire to have a large family, and they would be richly blessed with 12 children. Jeanette’s caregiving spirit found time to devote 42 years as a nurse at Maple Lawn Senior Care in addition to successfully raising her children.

A woman of strong faith, a work ethic second to none, and devotion to her family determined her life. She could be opinionated and stubborn and perhaps on occasion, a bit gruff, but those characteristics were always outweighed by her generous hospitality and caring for others. As a young mother and wife, she ironed for people in town to bring in extra money and drove bus for her husband’s business. Later in life, she took Communion to shut-ins in nursing homes. Eddie loved to dance, and the couple enjoyed many a twirl around the dance floor and thoroughly enjoyed plays and concerts together. She was known as an exceptional cook and had no problem cooking for crowds and having all the entrees ready at exactly the right time with her signature homemade buns starring. With all the demands of work and child-rearing, she still found time to knit a blanket for every grandchild to be given at their graduation.

It was when she and Eddie moved to Praha Village in New Prague, that Jeanette was able to shift her focus from her family to having a circle of friends. Her devotion to family saw her eagerly attending all school and activities, which was her social life. Friendships formed at Praha were treasures for her. She never missed an activity and was known by all the residents for her hospitality and kindness. She left a legacy of compassion, caregiving, and gentle hospitality. Her loss leaves a void for all who knew and loved her.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Sue (Mark) Sandhurst of Fulda, Ann (Mat) Holinka of Madison Lake, Bruce (Deanna) Wieskus of Jasper, MN, Marty (Lisa) Wieskus of Slayton, Patti (Kevin) Becker of Jordan, Jennifer Wenzel (friend, John) of Montgomery, Chad (Kyle) Wieskus of New Prague, Brad (Sarah) Wieskus of Prior Lake, Matt (Nicole) Wieskus of Prior Lake; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie, on December 16, 2021; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Nate) Dirks; sons, Tom and Dan Wieskus; parents; siblings, Leon, Dorie, and Geraldine.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Fulda with Father Peter Schuster officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 9:30-11:00. Burial will occur at Saint Gabriel’s Cemetery in Fulda.

bruzekfuneralhome.com