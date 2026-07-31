Joel Olson, 82

Joel Olson, age 82, of Webster, passed away on July 21, 2026, at the Mpls. Veterans Hospital after battling Agent Orange complications.

Joel was born in Hutchinson, MN, on October 21,1943, to LeRoy and Irene Olson. He graduated high school and then went to Brown Institute. Following that he joined the Marine Corp and served four years.

After the Marine Corp he was hired at the U of M in the Physics Department, after 13 years at the U of M he along with two others started Computer Controlled Machines and for 15 years, built and sold automatic sweet corn cutter machines all over the world. He also founded Webster Engineering, worked for Robicon Motor Drives, Vance Security, and Fairview Southdale. He finally retired in 2009.

Joel was also a proud member of the Patriot Guard Riders in both Minnesota and Texas where he participated at internments of many fellow veterans.

Joel married the love of his life, Mary, in October, 1970, and settled in Webster in 1984.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Irene Olson, and his brother David. Joel is survived by his wife Mary of 55 years, his two children, Amy and Andrew (Michelle), his three granddaughters, Hannah (Johnathon) Lacayo, Grace, and Noelle, his brother Tom (Sue), his sister Peggy, his sister-in-law Phyllis, and his brother-in-law David Guimond (Barb), along with many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and close friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.at the James Schmitz farm, 7684 30th Street West, Elko New Market, 55020, followed by the memorial service and lunch. Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling.

In lieu of flowers, Joel had two organizations that reflect causes close to his heart, Child Fund International (formerly Christian Children’s Fund) or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Donations may be made online through each organization’s website or by mail to their respective offices.