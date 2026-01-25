Judith "Judy" Ann Parry, 85

Judith "Judy" Ann Parry, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on January 19, 2026. Born on August 11, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John and Dorothy Bork, Judy grew up with a generous heart and a steadfast faith that shaped every season of her life.

On January 20, 1962, she married the love of her life, Don. Together they raised three children, first in New Prague, Minnesota, later making homes in Plymouth and Apple Valley. Wherever Judy lived, she created a warm, welcoming place where friends and family knew they belonged.

Beyond raising her family, Judy and Don treasured time with friends—many evenings spent around a bridge table, active involvement in their church community, and cheering at local sporting events. Judy also built a meaningful career, working in bookkeeping and insurance for multiple eye doctor clinics.

Judy was known for her kind spirit, strong faith, and the deep love she had for her family. She had a special gift for making people feel at ease—whether you were a lifelong friend or stepping through her doorway for the first time. Her home was a place of open arms, good conversation, and genuine care.

Judy is survived by her three children, Steve (Cari), Julie (Jerry), and Stacy (Jeff); her stepsons Kirk (Dori) and Scott (Anabelle); her sister Joanne; nine grandchildren; and ten great‑grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy, her husband, Don; her sister Marilyn; her brother Jack; her great‑grandson Peter; and her stepson Bob.

A Celebration of Judy's life will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026, at The Well, A United Methodist Church, Rosemount, MN. Visitation will begin at 1:00 and service at 2:00. A reception will follow at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude, Shiner's Children Hospital or The Well, or shared in ways that honor Judy's welcoming spirit—by offering kindness to someone in need or inviting a neighbor to your table.