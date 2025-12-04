Kathryn Maureen Krocak, 74

Kathryn Maureen Krocak, age 74, of New Prague, formerly of Le Center, died peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Mala Strana Care and Rehabilitation Center. Kathy was born on October 11, 1951, in Madelia, MN, to Ronald and Patricia Marie (Sullivan) Osborne, Sr. Her independent spirit had its beginnings at birth as she was born prematurely at 2 lbs. 4 oz. making her a true survivor. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School and McKinley High School in Le Center and went on to graduate as an L. P. N. from New Ulm School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Faribault State Hospital from 1975-79 and then her proudest career change happened in becoming a stay-at-home mom raising her three little boys! Once the boys went to school, she had several part-time jobs and her smiling presence will be remembered at Veen’s Super Valu, and at the deli at the Hwy Ag Convenience Store.

Kathy described herself as an introvert, always punctual and NEVER late and was the “Post-It Note Queen”, giving her reminders and those around her to keep everyone on task, possessing common sense, and loving a simple life. Her humility perhaps prevented her from seeing the bigger picture; a natural caregiver, her life revolved around others, volunteering at St. Mary’s thrift shop, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, and always putting loved ones before herself. This was manifested no better than in her devotion to her grandchildren. She was their Number One Fan, and while her favorite sport was hockey, she enjoyed watching their participation in all the sports, school activities, or events that they participated in. She served as their Uber driver to pick them up at school or take them to practices and Creeksbend Golf Club. Her joy and fulfillment came from the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Kathy was as colorful as her favorite season, the autumn with its beautiful hues and the celebration of her birthday month! She was an avid consumer of news from TV and read the daily newspaper, keeping up with current events, the weather, and her horoscope. She developed a personal relationship with KCHK, which she felt kept her in touch with the world around her as she became isolated in her cancer journey. Her favorite music was classic country western, 50’s oldies, and olde time. A trip to Nashville allowed her to experience all of those first-hand. Travelling to several US locations were also highlights, two of which were a cruise and land tour of Alaska and frequent visits to Duluth, her favorite Minnesota destination. She was proud of her Irish/German heritage and particularly enjoyed the trip she took to Ireland with her family. She had other favorites, noting especially the color blue, potato chips, pecan pie, and the TV shows: MN Bound, Grand Ole Opry Show, and Wheel of Fortune. Later in life, she found that shopping could be FUN, especially enhanced going with her friend, Denise Rynda or her daughter-in-law, Morgan Rynda on Mondays with a special day out to lunch.

In her final days, Kathy again was more concerned about others, than her own needs, worrying about her caretakers and making sure that they were being cared for. Her final wish was the request that her hair be freshly cut so that she could make one final donation to children who are also going through cancer. She has left a legacy of care for others and giving back that will live long in the hearts of the family and friends who loved her so deeply.

Kathy is survived by her beloved sons, Jeremy Krocak (Morgan Rynda) of New Prague, Jeffery Krocak (Tasia Balk) of New Prague, Kevin ( Danielle) Krocak of Prior Lake; adored grandchildren, Riley, Tayden, Laney, Cohlton, Charlie, Gabrielle, Carson, Leo, & Addy; mother, Patricia Osborne of Le Center; siblings, Laurie Groebner of New Ulm, Elizabeth McCabe of Le Center, Pat (Carol) Osborne of Le Center, Rick (Janet) Osborne of Port Orchard, WA, Joe (Trish) Osborne of Blum, TX, Sheila (Ed) Wild of Fort Worth, TX; many aunts, uncles, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Osborne; brothers-in-law, Paul McCabe & Fred Groebner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center. Visitation will occur Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home and Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m. at church. Lunch will follow Mass at the KC Hall in New Prague. A private family burial will occur at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Madelia, MN. bruzekfuneralhome.com