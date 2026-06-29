Lois O. (Schefers) Dandurand, 83

Lois O. Dandurand (Schefers), age 83, of New Prague, passed away June 24, 2026, surrounded by family in her daughter’s home in Portland, Oregon.

Lois was born June 25, 1942, in Belgrade, Minnesota to Edmund and Johanna (Winter) Schefers. They lived on a farm outside of Lake Henry. As a young child she walked to District 24 country grade school (almost 2 miles away) with her siblings. She graduated from Paynesville high school.

After graduation she moved to the Twin Cities and went to key punch school. She worked for Brown and Bigalow doing one of the first computer jobs available to women. Later she worked for 3M. She met and married John Dandurand. They were married October 8, 1966, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They began their married life in Shoreview where they had two daughters. In 1973 they moved to New Prague and began farming. In 1974 they started their business, Electronics Unlimited. Besides being a homemaker and helping on the farm, Lois did the bookkeeping for the business, ran the storefront, scheduled service calls and a host of other things. When John passed away in 1999, Lois spent her time visiting with her daughters and her grandchildren. Lois was a faithful Catholic and enjoyed daily Mass and praying her rosary.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Lowell) Seal of Maryland and Nicole (Dermot) Miller of Oregon; four grandchildren, John (Katie) Seal, Johanna Seal, Katherine Seal and Matthew Seal; one great-grandson, Jackson Seal; three brothers, Fr. Eberhard Schefers, Robert Schefers and James (Audrey) Schefers; two sisters, Janet Fuchs and Eileen (Walter) Leither and her sister-in-law, Carol Schefers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant baby brother, her husband John Dandurand, her brother Cletus Schefers, her brother-in-law Ronald Fuchs, and her sister-in-law Doris Schefers.

A visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, MN, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 24425 Old Hwy 13 Blvd, Jordan, MN 55352 and burial at the St. Patrick Cemetery. Mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Mike Miller and Fr. Eb Schefers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EWTN, a Catholic television station that broadcasts the Mass and rosary that Lois enjoyed and supported. Donations can be made online at https://ewtnmission.com/donation/love-and-understanding/ or via mail at EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210

Condolences at: www.BruzekFuneralHome.com