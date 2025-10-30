Lorraine L. Schuchard, 96

Lorraine L. Schuchard, age 96, of Zumbrota, died peacefully with her family at her side, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Mala Strana Assisted Living in New Prague. Lorraine was born on December 29, 1928, in Red Wing, to Leo and Lillie (Schliep) Redding. She grew up in Goodhue graduating from Goodhue High School. Lorraine married LaVern Schuchard on November 11, 1950, in Goodhue and the couple made their homes in Rochester, Isle, and Zumbrota, where people will remember her as the kind and cheerful teller at the bank for 22 years. After retiring, she would be called back in to help on occasion!

Lorraine’s life reflected her values of service. A woman of deep faith, every facet of her life reflected her dedication to her church and her faith. She truly “walked the walk”, volunteering for over 20 years at the Wise Penny Thrift Shop, sharing her time and talents with her church in Zumbrota and volunteering at the local food shelf. She was a tireless supporter of MCCL, going to every pro-life rally at the capitol, no matter how inclement the weather and tirelessly manning the pregnancy hotline in the 70’s. She was private, avoiding any attention to self and she was devoted to social justice and helping the downtrodden. Her family was the core of her life, and her creativity came out in the wreaths made of dried flowers that she gifted to them. Many of those flowers came from the flower gardens that she lovingly tended and was famous for. Her stature was tiny but she left a large legacy of heart and a tireless spirit.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Linnea (Jimmy) Hautman of New Prague, Lugene (Don) Rosowitz of Prior Lake, Connie (Rick) Jones of Eyota; grandchildren, Emma (Mark) Willard, Braden (Jenni) Hautman, Brianna (Eric) Konicek, Kirstin (James) Garner; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Piper, Hugh, and Emme; sister, Marion Bremer of Red Wing. She is preceded in death by her husband, LaVern in August 2003; brother, Harlen Redding.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with Pastor Todd Engel officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 10:00 to service time. Burial will occur at Zumbrota Cemetery followed by lunch in the church social hall.

