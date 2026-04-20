Margaret Mary Christine “Peggy” Hartman, 76

Margaret Mary Christine “Peggy” Hartman, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 18, 2026, just 4 days short of her 77th birthday. Peggy was born in New Prague on April 22, 1949, to Virgil and Armella (Dohmen) Hartman. She attended St. Benedict Parochial School and graduated from New Prague High School. She spent her entire career at the IDS Financial Center in Minneapolis.

Peggy was a woman of many interests, all of which involved “fun”! She loved to travel throughout the U.S., including finding her way to Nascar races. She was a willing participant for anything that involved the outdoors, especially fishing and snowmobiling. Leisure time at home found her engrossed in good books, great movies and a challenging game of Scrabble! Peggy possessed a fondness for elephants, and her home was graced with statues of these gentle giants.

A private woman, Peggy’s life was defined by kindness and a generous spirit. She was blessed with many dear and special friends, including Jancel, who benefited from Peggy’s quiet way of caring for others. She had a joyousness that made her a magnet to others and that spirit will be missed.

Peggy is survived by her siblings, Bill (Amy) Hartman, Carol Dvorak, Leo (Kimberly) Hartman, Charlie (Ann) Hartman, Arlene (LeRoy) Hinderscheid, & Pauline (David) Maus; sisters-in-law, Karen Hartman & Juanita Hartman; many loving nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Paul Hinderscheit; brothers, David & Ed Hartman; brother-in-law, Ron Ruhland.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Church of St. Scholastica in Heidelberg (31525 181st Ave., New Prague, MN) at 10:00 a.m. with Father Timothy Norris officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 9-10 a.m. Burial will occur immediately after Mass at St. Benedict Cemetery followed by lunch at the Legion Clubroom in New Prague. Condolences at: www.bruzekfuneralhome.com