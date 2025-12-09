Michael D. Rademacher, 87

Michael D. Rademacher, age 87, of New Prague, died peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, in Mesa, AZ. Mike was born on October 10, 1938, in Willmar, MN, to Ernest and Carole (Ellefson) Rademacher. He moved from Willmar to Minneapolis, where he met Judy Lyman, and they were married at Immanuel Lutheran church in Minneapolis, June 25, 1960. Mike went on to be a truck driver for 35+ years, and a majority of that time was with Roadway Express.

Mike is survived by his son, Michael L. (Kristi) Rademacher of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Jarrod Rademacher, Justin Rademacher, Brianna (Kole) Dudley; great-grandchildren, Hadley Rademacher, Vienna Rademacher, and Baker Dudley; sister, Sally Pierson. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy A. Rademacher, parents, Ernest and Carole Rademacher, brother, Elwood Rademacher; sisters, Susan Rademacher and Jane Persons.

Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague, MN.

Light refreshments will be served.