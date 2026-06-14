Myron A. Tietz, 74

Myron A. Tietz, age 74, of New Prague, passed away on June 11, 2026, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Myron was born on June 16, 1951, in New Prague to Clemens and Lenora (Bohnsack) Tietz. He was raised in New Prague and graduated from New Prague High School. Following graduation, he pursued his passion for carpentry by attending Faribault Vocational Technical School.

Myron spent most of his working career in the Faribault and Owatonna areas, primarily with Caron & Dwyer Construction, where he helped build upscale homes. He was especially talented in cabinet making and custom woodworking, taking great pride in his craftsmanship and attention to detail.

An avid outdoorsman, Myron enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. Whether pursuing ducks, pheasants, geese, turkeys, or deer, he found great joy in the outdoors. A true Minnesota fisherman at heart, he particularly loved bass fishing. He will long be remembered for his work organizing the building of over 5,000 wood duck houses over 25 years. At his rural home, Myron planted three acres of corn each year, which he used to fuel the corn burner that heated his house throughout the winter. He cherished time spent with his hunting and fishing companions and always enjoyed swapping stories and sharing a laugh. Myron valued his close circle of family and friends, who will miss him deeply.

Myron is survived by his brother, Leon Tietz of Northfield; nieces, Lisa Pehrson, Lara Lenore, and Andrea (Kevin) Michels; nephew Micah Tietz; and many other loving relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28983 181st Ave, New Prague, MN 56071, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Friedens Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Prague.

Memorials are preferred to the Montgomery Sportsmen's Club or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

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