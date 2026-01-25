Norman Eugene Hallet, 94

Norman Eugene Hallet, age 94, of New Prague, passed away on January 23, 2026.

Norm was born on August 2, 1931, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Ferdinand and Pauline Hallet. He was raised alongside his 11 siblings. On July 10, 1965, he married Catherine Chromy at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. Together, they raised six children.

Norman was a devoted father and grandfather who treasured time spent with his family. His grandchildren will always cherish their memories and time with Grandpa Norm. Beyond his family, Norm had a deep love for animals, fishing, polka music, and raising golden pheasants. He enjoyed bowling, especially at Strike Force Bowling Alley in New Prague. Over the years, he had several beloved dogs, but "Buddy" was his true companion. Norm could often be seen taking rides on "Norman's Scooter," making his rounds to visit friends.

Norman is survived by his children, Lori (Dorian) Cornelius, Christine (Simon) Galbraith, Mary Beth (Mike) Pexa, John (Chrissy) Hallet, and Katie Hallet; and by his grandchildren, Nicholas (Beth) Braith, Matthew Braith, Michael Braith, Julian and Dashiell Galbraith, Cassie Efta, Jordyn Alt, and Brennan, Mitch, Logan, and Victoria Hallet, and Naniya Senbanjo; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Judy Holroyd; great-granddaughter, Ivy Braith; and his 11 siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery at a later date. A lunch will take place from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 1319 in New Prague, after the visitation.

A special thank you to the staff at Traditions in Montgomery and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.

