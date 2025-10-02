Patricia J. “Pat” Gansen, 92

Patricia J. “Pat” Gansen, age 92, of New Prague, died peacefully on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Pat was born on March 14, 1933, in New Prague, to John A. and Rose B. (Svoboda) Jirik. Raised in New Prague, Pat attended St. Wenceslaus Parochial School, graduating as valedictorian of her 8th grade class. She graduated from New Prague High School and worked at the bank until marrying her high school sweetheart, Arnold T. Gansen. They married at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague on September 27, 1952, on Arnold’s 21st birthday. Arnold and Pat celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary 2 days prior to her death.

Pat traded town life for her new occupation of farm wife. Pat and Arnold took up residence on the family farm with Arnold’s parents, who lived in an apartment they built adjoining the main house. Pat loved their place in the country. She joined in on the many tasks of a farm wife, including among other things, gardening, canning, butchering, driving tractor, washing milkers, and chasing a few escaped pigs now and then, all while maintaining a home and yard and raising her four children.

Pat was dedicated to her children and then her grandchildren, always ready to lend a hand watching them She was a good neighbor and friend, stepping in to help others when needed. She was known as a great cook and always tweaked recipes to perfection. Her other interests included piano, reading, and an artistic streak for painting and crafts.

In addition, Pat was engaged with her community, active in her church, serving as election judge for many years, participation in the county extension service and local charity drives. Pat and Arnold belonged to the “Barbecue Bunch” for 51 years, a group of five couples that each hosted summer BBQs with their families and winter card parties. Pat and Arnold enjoyed traveling and some of their adventures were in Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, California, and on a cruise. This included frequent trips to see Denise’s family in Williamsburg, Virginia, Upper Michigan, and the Duluth/Superior, Wisconsin area and family trips to lake resorts in the summer.

After Pat and Arnold retired from farming, they built a new house on the hill south of the home place. There they continued to enjoy country life for another thirty years before moving to Kingsway Senior Living in Belle Plaine in 2019. In 2023, they moved to Mala Strana in New Prague.

Pat is survived by her husband, Arnold, of New Prague; children, Denise (Bob) Edstrom of Bloomington, Steven Gansen (Jody Herrmann) of Belle Plaine, Thomas Gansen (Stefanie Moradiellos of Tampa, FL; daughter-in-law, Georgine Gansen of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Tony (Kristyn) Gansen, Matthew (Colleen) Gansen, Carl Gansen, Ann Gansen, Jason (Sarah) Edstrom, Tyler (Calah) Edstrom, Danica Shinehouse Gansen, Avery Shinehouse Gansen, Reese Shinehouse Gansen, Stephanie Gansen (Jordan Miller), Nick Gansen (Cayman Scarella), great-grandchildren, Connor, Mackenzie, Sophia, Eleanor, Cole, Jo, Gabby. She is preceded in death by her son, Carl; brother, John Jirik; sister, Lorraine Nickolay.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Union Hill with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Thursday, the 9th, from 5-7 p.m., with closing prayers at 7:00. There will be no visitation on Friday morning. Burial will occur at the church cemetery with lunch following at the KC Hall.

