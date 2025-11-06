Ralph M. Wagner, 91

Ralph M. Wagner, age 91, of New Market, passed away November 5, 2025, at his home peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his wife, Geralda; brothers: John, Willie, and Mike; sisters: Jenny, Laura, Bernice, and Ag. Survived by his children: Rita Wagner, Randy (LouAnn) Wagner, Lisa (Chad) Martin, and Rebecca (Joel) Schmitz; grandchildren: Brian (Carly), Megan (Nick), Amanda (Travis), Makenzie (Jesse), Samantha, Katherine, Brady, and Benjamin; great grandchildren, Henry, Kenna, Tyler, Lucas, Hannah, Leah, Rhett, Brock, and Sevrin; also by other loving relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday, November 10, 2025, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, New Market-Elko. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. Sunday November 9, 2025, at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville and one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials will be forwarded by the family to Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic School. Interment: St. Nicholas Church Cemetery.