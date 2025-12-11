Rita Ann Nash, 70

Rita Ann Nash, age 70, of New Prague, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital Mankato. Rita was born on August 18, 1955, in Shakopee, to John E. and Irene (Woerdehoff) Nash, Sr. She contracted polio at age 5, resulting in numerous surgeries, and was left with a permanent disability. It didn’t deter her, however, from living life to the fullest. She graduated from Jordan High School and volunteered at Mala Strana in her younger years.

Devoted to her mother, Rita lived with her until Irene’s death in 2006, and then maintained her independence at Liberty Park, with the determination that was a signature of her life. She made friends easily there with her outgoing personality and loved nothing more than helping them take care of their pets. She was always the first to send out her Christmas cards and never missed sending out a birthday card to everyone in her address book. She enjoyed cooking and baking cookies and was noted especially for her amazing sugar cookies. Rita was an avid knitter, making and donating dozens of stocking caps. Her family has benefited from the towels and pillowcases that she crafted with her painting skills. Her indomitable spirit made her an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.

Rita is survived by her brothers, Earl Nash of Jordan & Rick (Jeanette) Nash of New Prague; sister-in-law, Diane Nash; nieces and nephews, Chris (Lou Aga) Nash, Robbi Nash, Rod Nash, Leon Nash, Lisa (Patrick) Schatz, Kelly (Paul) Henderson, Ryan (Amy) Nash. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene and Johnny; sister-in-law, Jane Nash; nephew, Randy Nash.

A Catholic Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home. Visitation will take place 2 hours prior to service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Burial will occur at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in Carver County.

