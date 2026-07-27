Roger L. Hartmann, 85

Roger L. Hartmann, age 85, of New Prague, passed away on July 27, 2026, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Roger was born on March 16, 1941, to Joseph A. and Sylvia (Nickolay) Hartmann. He was raised in New Prague as the oldest of his siblings and graduated from New Prague High School in 1959.

At just 16 years old, Roger began working alongside his father at Hartmann Well Drilling. After graduating from high school, he joined the Army Reserves while continuing to work in the family business. In 1965, Roger and his brother, Don, took over Hartmann Well Drilling and successfully operated the company together for the next 38 years.

In December 1968, Roger met the love of his life, Helen Thera. They were married on January 3, 1970, and made their home in New Prague, where they raised their family together.

Roger loved fishing and treasured spending time with his family at their cabin in Alexandria. He also had a special love for the Christmas season. Each year, he transformed his home with elaborate Christmas decorations and became a beloved part of the community by portraying Santa Claus for New Prague families. Children eagerly lined up in his front yard to visit Santa, creating cherished holiday memories for countless families. Roger continued this heartwarming tradition for 19 years, and even years later, people would stop to tell Roger and Helen how much those Christmas visits had meant to them growing up.

Roger was known for his easygoing nature, kind heart, and unwavering faith. He was never bitter, always willing to lend a helping hand, and treated everyone with kindness and respect. He prayed faithfully, especially in his later years, and was deeply grateful for the many blessings in his life. Above all, Roger was immensely proud of his family and cherished every moment spent with them. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Helen; children, Kevin (Nancy), Brian (Lisa), Michael (Stephanie), Jerry (Jennifer), Debbie (Metin Yalcin) Hartmann-Yalcin, Joleen (Chad) Miller, and Stephen (Lisa); 17 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; siblings, Donald and Linda (Lee) Thomas; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Sylvia Hartmann; brother, Wallace; and sister-in-law Camilla.

A visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 215 Main St. E., New Prague, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church, with Fr. Eugene Theisen officiating Mass. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with military honors conducted by the New Prague Veteran’s Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the New Prague Food Shelf or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences at: www. BruzekFuneralHome.com