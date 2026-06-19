Thomas “T.K.” Robert Kes, 94, of Jordan, passed away on June 16, 2026.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Visitation at 12 Noon - 1:45 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd St. E., Jordan, followed by burial at Calvary, St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Jordan. Fr. Neil Bakker will preside.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will continue that day at Ridge’s Golf Course in Jordan beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Jordan.

Tom-TK- was born on December 16, 1931, in the family farmhouse in Lonsdale to Emil and Ludmilla Kes, number 10 of 12 children. From the beginning Tom was a farm boy. When he was six years old the family literally walked the cows to their new farm in Shakopee. He spent his childhood milking their cows by hand and planting crops using horses. Having 9 boys in the family, they were able to help the neighbors also. His mother and sisters cooked meals using the chickens and beef they raised and butchered, made homemade bread baked in a wood stove, and grew vegetables and fruit in their massive gardens. They attended Mass, prayed over meals, said daily rosaries, and cared for others in need. Tom’s parents instilled in their family the strong values of hard work, family and faith. Values he carried with him to his last breath.

In 1952, Tom enlisted in the United States Army. In total, six of the boys served in the military. His mom would write letters to her sons often during their time in the service. While on a temporary leave, he attended his brother’s wedding where he met Catherine Pieper and danced the night away. The two kept in contact while Tom finished up his service.

Tom was a very proud Korean War Army Veteran. He carried the victories alongside the grief throughout his life. Especially of the Outpost Harry Battle in the closing stages of the war.

Once his service was through, he returned home to Catherine and they were married on September 18, 1956, at the Marystown Catholic Church.

The couple purchased a farm outside of Jordan and established their life together. Tom was an extremely hard worker, who went 13 years without a day off of milking the cows.

He could work all day in the fields and after chores he would still take time to play a ball game with his kids, something they cherished and looked forward to.

Tom and Catherine raised their 11 children with a deep devotion to their Catholic Faith and never missed Sunday Mass. Though when needed, Tom would make sure to get special permission from the priest to work in the field on a Sunday.

Once their children started their own families, Catherine and Tom loved spending time with their grandchildren. They tried their hardest to never miss an event that they were involved with. Their love of playing cards was passed onto the children and then grandchildren.

Tom also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing or just relaxing with beer or two and a burger.

When it was time for Doug to take over the farm, Tom and Catherine built a home near the farmstead, where he could “keep an eye” on operations, as a farmer never truly retires. Tom also found time to give back to his community through the Jordan VFW Honor Guard and the Knights of Columbus.

A gentle, humble, and honest man, Tom will be missed greatly by his children, Marvin (Cathy), Ellen (Dave), Ruth, Lucy, Laura (Steve), Sue (Ken), Doug (Susan), Lee (Deb), Julie (Mike), Marcia (John), Eric (Wendy); 34 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and many other loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; grandkids, Benjamin and Lydia; parents, Emil and Ludmilla; and 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

Please join the family in wearing red, white, and blue in honor of Tom’s service to our country.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation

www.BallardSunderFuneral.com