Virginia A. “Ginny” Mahowald, 98, of New Prague, died peacefully on December 31, 2025, at Praha Village.

Ginny was born on June 8, 1927, in New Prague, Minnesota, to George and Rose (Holec) Layne.

She attended St. Wenceslaus Grade School, New Prague High School, and the College of St. Catherine, graduating with a degree in nutrition and dietetics. She completed her dietetic internship at the University of Minnesota and later married her childhood sweetheart, Allen Mahowald. Together they made their home in New Prague, spending summers at Cedar Lake.

Ginny traveled extensively throughout her life, first with her mother and later with Allen. While raising four children, she started a playschool program in her home. Allen helped design and build the classroom, where Ginny, known fondly as “Mrs. M,” taught a rotating class of 25 five-year-olds for nine years.

She later worked as a registered dietitian in several neighboring hospitals and nursing homes for over 20 years. After retirement, she and Allen wintered in Rio Verde, Arizona, for 17 years, enjoying many rounds of golf.

She was involved in the New Prague Historical Society and the library and enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and baking, participating in a book club, reading history, and playing Monopoly with her family. Ginny lived with grace and a deep desire to share her world with those around her. She lit up as she shared stories from her life and took genuine interest in the lives of others, especially her family and friends.

Ginny is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mark (Rita) Mahowald of Newport, MN; granddaughter Kristin (Myer) Joy of Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren Alexander and Alayna Heckenlaible, and Nico and Tommaso Joy. Mary (John) Kennedy of Summerlin, NV; grandson Paul (Erin) Kennedy of Fayetteville, AR; great-grandchildren Jack, Maisie, and Ethan; granddaughter Layne (Anthony) Armstrong of Long Beach, CA. Kathi (Jed) Jaffe of Eugene, OR; grandson TJ (Amy) Sybilrud of Summerlin, NV; great-grandchildren Avery, Harper, and Ella; granddaughter Sydney (Aaron) Wessling of Portland, OR; great-grandchildren Waylon and Oslo; grandson Sam Jaffe and his significant other, Molly, of Portland, OR. Jim (Tery) Mahowald of New Prague, MN; granddaughter Allie Mahowald; great-grandson Jack Wergin; grandson Nicholas (Briana) Mahowald of Onalaska, WI; great-grandson Miles. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Layne of Mount Clemens, MI.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen Mahowald; her brother, Bobby Layne; and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Dr. Lee and Pat Mahowald, Rita and Dale Swenson, Jane and Kelly Kallal, Mary and Bill Proshek, and Margaret and John Sexton.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 21, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with Fr. Timothy Norris officiating. Mass will be livestreamed at npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church prior to the Mass, starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the New Prague Golf Club.

The family thanks the staff of Praha Village and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to New Prague Historical Society and St. Wenceslaus School.