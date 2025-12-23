Christmas past and present

Recently I saw two movies based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” One was the 1970 musical “Scrooge” and the other was the 1979 made for TV movie “An American Christmas Carol.”

The one thing with the musical “Scrooge,” it became a holiday staple for one TV station to show each year on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. When I was younger if someone mentioned “A Christmas Carol” that was likely the first production that came to mind. “An American Christmas Carol” I saw on its first airing, because it starred Henry Winkler, who was famous in 1979 for playing the Fonz, a character from a popular TV show at the time called “Happy Days.” Yes, people my age likely remember that show, but do your kids or grandkids?

Anyway, both had their moments of experiencing past Christmases. In the musical, Scrooge sings about his lost love. It’s nothing grand, but it’s more quiet and selfincriminating. To me it’s a bit heartbreaking.

In the Winkler version, the character makes choices that affects a man who was like a second father to him and the woman he loves. In one scene he is trying to desperately tell the shades of the past that he didn’t mean to cause the harm he did. When he meets his version of the Ghost of Christmas Present, Winkler’s character sees what happened to the woman he loved. How she moved on, married, had a daughter and is living a happy life. Winkler’s character looks on the scene with mixed emotions. His last line as he leaves is that he could have had a child like that.

That’s one thing about Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” during the visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past, it holds up a mirror for Scrooge to see who he was and how he became the man he is. In the book there is a scene where Scrooge sees his former love with the family she has created since leaving Scrooge. His reaction is one more of anger, although it might be more because he’s realizing how his actions have created his lonely life.

For me, the cause and effect of Christmas past and present is why “A Christmas Carol” is one of my favorite stories. A scene that hits deeply is when Scrooge cries out in a later scene that he will keep Christmas in his heart the entire year. He now remembers that his actions will have consequences, not just for himself, but others.

Of course, that revelation doesn’t completely come until Scrooge is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Future. In the musical “Scrooge” it drives homes the point quite hard as people are actually celebrating his death. The book had a slightly more subtle tone as one couple feels relief, although they regret it, as they owe Scrooge money and with his death they get an extension on their loan.

Also, in “Scrooge,” he repents from his past life to save his immortal soul. There is a scene where Scrooge is in Hell. Over the years the scene was cut out when the movie was shown on TV. My guess is because someone deemed it too scary for younger viewers or to fit in more commercials.

“An American Christmas Carol” goes for a lighter touch as the character sees that his grave is overgrown and nearly hidden by weeds and other vegetation. He cries he doesn’t want that, to be forgotten, unloved and uncared for. It’s a very human reaction and one, I think, most of us can deeply understand. We want to be remembered, at least by families and friends.

This may not be like past columns I’ve written about Christmas and the holidays. One full of memories of past Christmases spent with family and fiends or of Santa visits with young children looking at Santa with surprise or delight. Consider it a reminder of why we celebrate, because if we remember our past Christmases, not just the good ones, but the ones where we maybe had to celebrate it alone or keep it simple due to finances. Even with those types of Christmases we tried to keep the Christmas spirit alive. A spirit of remembering to help in some small way to, at least, bring cheer to people or, at most, provide something in the form of a small gift. Of course, we can also be like Tiny Tim and remember who was born on Christmas that made the lame walk and the blind see. Plus, more importantly, brought a message of love, hope, forgiveness and redemption.

Now, from the staff at The New Prague Times and Suel Printing may you enjoy this season, however you celebrate Christmas, the holidays and New Years’s may it be a good one full of blessings.