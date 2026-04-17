Hockey community taking on a worthy task

Back in the late-1980s, when Shakopee’s ‘Bubble,’ home of the community’s fledgling hockey program, went down for the last time, community members matter-of-factly assumed they could go to an area indoor rink for hockey practices and games. For many years, a dedicated group of guys had mended the bubble. They repaired the ripped fabric by hand, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures, and reinflating the Bubble after snowfalls.

A local newspaper guy suggested the community ought to eventually build its own facility rather than just assume somebody else would provide a facility for local hockey enthusiasts to rent. It was not a popular suggestion at the time. In the early-1990s, an indoor sheet was built just west of the high school. In 2016, Shakopee opened a second sheet of ice under one roof.

In 1996, New Prague built its own arena. Now, 30 years later, the community’s appetite for ice hockey has grown to the point another sheet of ice is desired. Rather than count on somebody else to provide a second sheet of ice the locals can rent, the hockey community is doing something about it on its own. The group has begun a campaign to raise the money needed to build a second sheet of ice and, eventually, the ancillary facilities needed – locker rooms, training area and the like – to help the association grow the game children love and many members of the New Prague area enjoy.

Just as hockey supporters up the road and in New Prague said years ago, the community center was needed because back in the early1990s, young hockey players were leaving the community to play a sport they loved. It was eventually built and years later, New Prague was represented on the state stage. The Trojans proudly represented their hometown.

A video the association created believes the most critical challenge it faces is the limited amount of ice time young hockey players face. Without additional ice, newcomers would be limited in the amount of ice time they can enjoy. The program and community have done well with what it has to work with. But the group wants to grow, welcome new members. To New Prague’s credit today, the community is welcoming to newcomers, a recognition this community needs to grow. The association wants the ability to have New Prague kids practicing and playing in town, at reasonable hours.

Today, the New Prague Hockey Association is promoting the expansion of the community center between Trojan Stadium and the high school. The current facility rests on land the city owns. If built, the new facility will be built on land the school district owns south of the existing arena. The building itself is owned by a non-profit group that runs the facility.

The hockey association wants to raise about $5.9 million to build the expanded portion of the arena. Yes, that’s a lot of money, especially today when the economy is in tough shape, taxes are high and the leadership of both the federal and state governments is potentially in flux. If it can raise between $2 and $3 million, the project can begin. To keep the sport affordable for families, the association is asking families pay for construction.

The expansion offers the potential to host events that could benefits local businesses, tournaments drawing people from other areas who will hopefully use local lodging and hospitality businesses.

Wisely, the association is not asking the city for money. It has enough to deal with building a new police station and addressing the maintenance needs of an aging city hall. The association won’t ask the school district for assistance beyond the use of the land. Even with the community’s support for the expanded operating levy last fall, the New Prague School District still has needs for maintaining its buildings and securing its schools to address. The association’s leadership said quiet conversations about the use of the land have begun. We look forward to those conversations becoming public.

Bolstered by the fundraising effort the folks behind the Praha Outdoor Performance Stage (POPS) are successfully operating, the association is confident the money can be raised to break ground. The folks operating this campaign know they are trying to raise a lot of money. If successful, it’ll help make New Prague a better community.

It’ll take time to complete the fundraising, but don’t bet against the effort to eventually complete the task.