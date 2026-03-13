November can’t get here fast enough

If you read the newspaper each week, thanks for doing so. We hope it keeps you abreast of what’s going on in your community. You have a right to know what’s going on in your city, school district and the area. After all, you’re paying for it.

Sen Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, recently authored yet another column last week reminding us all the GOP plans to use the fraud issue as a cornerstone of the party’s plans to take control of state government. While those who were asleep at the wheel should be held accountable, it is a reminder of the tsunami of political rhetoric, some 100% true, some absolutely false and some in the gray area between truth and false. Remember, this is an elected state senator who posted on social media a belief the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol was “a hoax” and then declined to explain his position when called to do so. We tried multiple times.

We are pleased to run Sen. Lieske’s opinions because they are often timely, wellresearched and meaningful to area residents he represents. But there is more than fraud the GOP can use to win statewide elections. Much more.

Republicans and Dems alike face tough choices on how to address a looming $2.5 billion budget deficit for 2026-2027 and $2.96 billion for 2028-2029. We’ve said it before. The DFL missed an opportunity when it spent down the $18 billion surplus for the 2024-2025 biennium without addressing permanent reform and reduction of some form of taxation, income, property sales, etc. Had DFLers reduced taxes before going on their social program spending spree, they’d be able to rightfully point to tax reform as a way to show people, particularly moderates near the center of our political spectrum, they were worthy of a vote.

Republicans will argue the Dems have no interest in moderation, that the DFL is controlled by leftists, progressives, socialists – call ‘em what you wish. Dems will contend Republicans govern under the thumb of the president and MAGA. But now things have changed. The Minnesota Legislature is divided and lawmakers must actually act like adults willing to consider ideas rather than bullying their way to controlling the sandbox. The Minnesota House is evenly split, 67 Democrats, 67 Republicans, after special elections, leading to a power-sharing agreement. The Senate is narrowly controlled by the DFL which has a 34-33 majority. Compromise is not a dirty word.

Yes, the state must address its problem with fraudulence. Lawmakers must also keep a wary eye on the costs of a paid leave program. Dems want to do what they can to curb the impact of federal immigration enforcement.

Republicans aren’t interested in it. They want to pass a reasonable bonding bill. With Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, stepping away, Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, the speaker of the House and a gubernatorial candidate, is reportedly interested in creating an office to control possible fraud, as well as joining the federal government in tax relief on tips and overtime pay. Dems will again focus on reproductive freedoms and gun control in the wake of the Assumption School shooting. Dems also contend the state must address affordability issues.

At the federal level, the coming mid-term elections will be as consequential as any in recent memory. President Trump has predicted impeachment and removal from office if Democrats win control of both houses of Congress.

His tariffs have been ruled illegal as enacted and local lawmakers are likely to spend weeks haggling over what to do with the billions of dollars collected under tariffs the U.S. Supreme Court deemed illegally enacted. The Epstein files, immigration and the border, national security, healthcare, the federal budget deficit, transgender issues and the economy are also issues you’ll hear about ad nauseum during the next eight-plus months. Has the middle class been helped as promised two years ago?

By the end of the summer, perhaps you’ll have reached your wits’ end. Unless you plan to ignore it all and pass on voting – something we would not recommend – you may be looking for an escape from the barrage of bile.

Locally, we’d recommend attending a school ballgame, a concert, read a good book, take a walk in the park or spending time together with someone special.

Folks, we can get through this.