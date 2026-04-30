Indoor softball team wins two of three

New Prague’s indoor softball team enjoyed a solid week, winning two of three games.

The loss to Shakopee-Prior Lake-Chaska-Chanhassen sets up the Trojans for a playoff game as the No. 2 seed in the southwest division. A win qualifies the team for a return to state and a loss ends the Trojans’ season.

Monday, April 27, New Prague suffered a tough 7-6 loss to Shakopee-Prior Lake-Chaska-Chanhassen. New Prague’s come-back rally against the Undefeated Southern Stars came up just short in the seventh inning. Two defensive miscues led to four unearned runs for the Stars.

Graysen Flaherty had a good game pitching for New Prague recording six strike-outs. Offensively New Prague was led by Ethan Woletz (three hits), Sam Jensen (two hits), and Nikkos Patrin (two hits).

With wins over teams NP has handled earlier in the season and a tough loss, the Trojans are all but assured of a playoff battle for a return trip to the state tournament. New Prague wrapped up its regular season yesterday, April 29, and will wait for its playoff opponent.

Wednesday, April 22, the Trojans thumped Minnetonka-Wayzata, 15-0. NP had 18 hits in three innings, scoring five times in the first, second and third frames.

The Trojans topped Robbinsdale-Hopkins-Mound 15-0 Monday, April 20. New Prague scored five runs in the first three innings. NP outhit Robbinsdale, 17-3.

Grayson Flaherty started his first game pitching for NP. The Trojans’ did a nice job hitting the ball hard. They had some players get their first varsity hits, like Charlie Rud, Jade Haroldson and Ellie Gwozdziewicz in their varsity debut.