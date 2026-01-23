NP floor hockey team keeps rolling, eyes state tournament berth

With four games to go, two against its primary opponent for an automatic berth in the state tournament, the New Prague floor hockey team is preparing for a possible showdown game early next month.

At 6-0, the undefeated NP team faced Mankato yesterday, Jan. 21, at Franklin Elementary School. Mankato is likely New Prague’s top competition for an automatic state tournament berth. The top team in the southern division wins the automatic berth. The alternative route to state requires winning a berth via the playoffs.

The Trojans will host Chanhassen/Chaska/Shakopee/Prior Lake Wednesday, Jan. 28, 4:30 p.m., in New Prague, Minnetonka/ Wayzata Monday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m., in New Prague, and wrap up the regular season against Mankato within the friendly confines of the NP Community Education Center Thursday, Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m., in New Prague. The finale is a make-up game from Jan. 7.

The state tournament is set for FridaySaturday, Feb. 27-28, at Bloomington Jefferson’s Activity Center.

Trojans 10, Dakota United 4 NP had to play from behind in the first period of the Jan. 14 game in New Prague. But the Trojans wasted little time reestablishing control in the con-conference contest against a longtime rival.

“Dakota United always brings a solid team every time we play them. They are a pretty good team that is young and will be a strong team for years to come,” said NP coach Jeremy Kalal after the game. “After a pretty slow start, we finally woke up and our forwards took over.”

After the first period ended in a 3-all draw, NP outscored the Hawks 5-1 in the second period. The Trojans won the third period, 2-0.

“A few minutes into the second period, we started to settle in and control the pace of the game. Brady Nelson played a great game on defense as always. He’s about as steady as they come,” Kalal said. “Logan Bermel controlled the middle of the floor very well for us and Carter (Tupy) and Brock (Kocina) took over around the net. Both Carter and Brock did a really nice job controlling their corners and keeping the pressure on their goalie.”

NP goalie Greysen Flaherty held the Hawks at bay for the second half of the contest. “Greysen had another very solid outing in net,” Kalal said. “After giving up a fourth goal early in the second period, he locked everything down and shut down a pretty powerful Dakota United offense.” Tupy, Kocina and Bermel paced the NP offense.

Tupy and Kocina both had three goals and an assist. Bermel had three goals and two assists. Brecken Vosejpka scored once with DU on the power play.

Trojans 10, Robbinsdale 1 NP controlled from the outset and cruised to a victory Jan. 12 at home.

The Trojans led 3-zip after the first period and 7-1 after two periods. They outscored Robbinsdale, 3-0, in the final period, focusing on positioning and passing.

“It was great to see some kids get significant playing time on varsity as Robbinsdale is a team that is struggling,” NP coach Jeremy Kalal said after the game. “Our kids worked really well on positioning and passing throughout this game. Games like this can be frustrating for our normal varsity players, but we are also trying to teach them how to be good sports when playing teams that are not as talented as they are.”

Brecken Vosejpka paced the Trojans with two goals. Bobby Star, Brock Kocina, Dayle Carroll, Nathan Swenson, Greysen Flaherty, Dalin Gherasimov, Luke Ryburn and Kaiden Bell all had goals for NP. Sam Jensen and Ryburn both added two assists.