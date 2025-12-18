Trojans begin floor hockey title defense with wins

With three early wins, New Prague’s floor hockey team is off to a fast start in its effort to defend its state championship.

The Trojans have earned early wins over Shakopee-Chanhassen-Chaska-Prior Lake, Minnetonka-Wayzata and most recently an improved South Suburban squad. The Trojans were back in action Wednesday, Dec. 17, after the newspaper’s print deadline.

After the holiday break, the Trojans will host Mankato Wednesday, Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m., at the New Prague Community Education Center (the former intermediate school).

Trojans 8, South Suburban 4 New Prague’s toughest test of the season came Monday, Dec. 15, against the Jets, a much-improved team from a year ago, said coach Jeremy Kalal. NP defeated South Suburban twice a year ago, once during the regular season and again at the state tournament.

South Suburban scored the game’s first goal Monday and NP battled to a 2-2 draw after the first period. The Trojans outscored the Jets, 2-0, in the second and handled the third period with a 4-2 advantage.

Nikkos Patrin led NP with four goals. Ninth-grader Brock Kocina had two goals and an assist. Logan Bermel added a goal and assist while Ryan Swanson added a goal. Carter Tupy set up three goals in the win.

Trojans 13, Minnetonka-Wayzata 1 NP handled Minnetonka-Wayzata with ease Wednesday, Dec.10.

The Trojans jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first period and added six more goals in the second.

“The Minnetonka team is way down this year and our team looks to be very competitive, so this game was a tough one for our starters who didn’t play much at all,” NP coach Jeremy Kalal said after the game. “We are trying to teach our kids to understand that it is important to play to win, but also to respect our opponents and understand that nobody likes to get embarrassed in a game.”

Jaylynn St. John had two goals in the win. Nathan Swanson also had two goals. Danika Carlson added two goals and an assist. Carter Tupy, Sam Jensen, Ryan Swenson, Brock Kocina, Aiden Voss, Dalin Gherasimov and Oteniel Vanyo all reached the scoring sheet with goals and assists in the victory