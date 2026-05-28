Backs against the wall, Trojans earn rematch against South

After a tough loss in the opening round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs, New Prague has rallied with a pair of wins and has earned a chance at playing the role of spoiler. The Trojans were slated to take on Lakeville South Tuesday, May 26, in Austin after the newspaper’s press deadline.

Lakeville South opened the section tournament Tuesday, May 19, defeating the Trojans soundly. NP didn’t fold after the thumping. The Trojans battled back, defeating Owatonna, a team they lost to May 11, and Lakeville North. An upset win over Lakeville South for the No. 7-seeded Trojans would advance New Prague to the section’s final round today, May 28, 5 p.m., at Todd Park in Austin.

Trojans 6, Lakeville North 5 The Trojans got on the board in the top of the second inning of...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.